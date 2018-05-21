North Central Missouri College hires new mathematics faculty

Eric Christopherson from Columbia, Missouri has been hired as a full-time Mathematics/Physics faculty member for North Central Missouri College to begin August 2018. Eric will fill the math department vacancy recently held by Lola Swint. Lola will retire this year after teaching mathematics at NCMC for 19 years.

Eric has a Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Missouri-Columbia, a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Bachelor of Arts in Physics from the University of Michigan. Eric has a background in teaching at a community college. Previous to North Central Missouri College, Eric taught mathematics at Moberly Area Community College. Eric also has experience in tutoring all areas of math at the college level.

“Education is my biggest passion in life,” said Eric. “I look forward to helping students continue their education as well as add to my own.”

