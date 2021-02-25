North Central Missouri College Foundation sets dates for annual Holiday Hoops event

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

December 2021 will mark the 17th year of the North Central Missouri College Foundation-sponsored High School Holiday Hoops. The Holiday Hoops Committee recently met and has set dates for games to be played on December 18th, 20-23, and 27-31, 2021.

“We are excited to begin the planning for Holiday Hoops 2021. Canceling the 2020 event was the right decision, however with all that we have learned over the past few months we feel that Holiday Hoops in 2021 is very possible and we plan on picking up right where we left off in 2019,” commented NCMC Foundation Vice-President and Committee Member Scott Wilson.

All games will be played at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton, Missouri. Holiday Hoops committee members will begin sending out 2021 contracts to former participating teams immediately. Interested teams are asked to email [email protected] or contact the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6403 or Mitch Dougan at 660-635-0489. Holiday Hoops was founded in 2005 and has carried the tradition proudly ever since, with numerous future college athletes playing in the shootout at that time. Trenton and surrounding community residents have had the privilege to witness some of the most talented basketball players in the area for the last 16 years.

The mission of Holiday Hoops is to provide a place, during the annual winter holiday break, for teams and players to showcase their skills in a fun and competitive way, while also showcasing the beautiful campus of NCMC in order to encourage graduating students to further their education after high school.

Sponsored by the North Central Missouri College Foundation Inc., Holiday Hoops continues to be among the largest high school holiday basketball shootout in the state. Over 250 community volunteers will assist the 18-member steering committee in managing the event. Updates on the event can be found on the Holiday Hoops Facebook page and on the NCMC website.

