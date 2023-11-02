North Central Missouri College Foundation seeks nominations for distinguished alumni

Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are now open for 2023.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will recognize the selected alumni at the Pirates Ball, scheduled for March 23, 2024. To nominate an alum, defined as either a graduate or someone who has completed at least one semester at TJC/NCMC, a completed nomination form must be sent to the NCMC Foundation Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. Nomination forms are available by contacting Tricia Key at the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. Alternatively, an online nomination form is accessible via the NCMC website. The submission deadline for nominations is January 12, 2024.

Alumni need not be local residents to qualify for consideration, however, posthumous nominations are not accepted. Selection criteria include attendance at TJC/NCMC, professional success or voluntary service, support for the college, and community involvement, which encompasses church, civic, and family activities.

“Alumni from Trenton Junior College (renamed North Central Missouri College in 1988) and North Central Missouri College have made significant contributions in various fields,” stated NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “The Pirates Ball is an ideal occasion to celebrate these accomplishments, alongside the NCMC Foundation, alumni, and friends.”

Notable TJC/NCMC Distinguished Alumni include Dr. Joanna Anderson, Mike Arbuckle, Arnie Arneson, Cathy Brantley Bailey, Kevin Bailey, John R. Bain, Larry D. Barnes, Phyllis Jackson, Franklin Bosley, Frederick Bosley, Harry Bratton, Marcaline Wilson Brown, Dr. Jennifer (Collier) Blacksmith, Bruce Constant, George Constant, Paul J. Costello, Linda A. Crooks, Dr. Linda Kay Smith Crowe, Jack Derry, Claude and Nadine Dunn Eckert, R.E. Bob Gallup, Arlie Hamilton Gentry, Donald L. Gibson, Rep. Linda Wildman Gray, Betty Frances Hall, John Philip Hamilton, Charles Hoffman, Chris Hoffman, H. Frank Hoffman, Mary Jo Hoffman, Phil Hoffman, Judge James T. Holcomb, Dr. John Holcomb, Edward E. Holt, Dr. Jamie Hooyman, John Hunolt, Loma Hurst, Lloyd Ketcham, Dr. J.A. Keuhn, Janet Boyd Lake, Steve Maxey, Marian Abernathy McCarty, George “Jack” McCausland, Dr. Jerry Hammond McClelland, Cathy Clark McKay, Dr. Grace Marie Warren McReynolds, Patricia Furlong Mertens, Woody Overton, Max B. Oyler, W.W. “Pete” Peery, Dr. James Michael Ritze, William Robbins, Harvey A. Roberson, Phillip J. Schlarb, Allan Seidel, Marvin Sharp, Robert & Ann Mayo Sibbit, Don Sipes, Dr. Lester Skaggs, Cathie Higdon Smith, Sam Smith, Jackie (Persell) Soptic, Nick Sottler, Barbara (Higdon) Spencer, John Sturdevant, Donovan Thompson, Evelyn Trickel, Dennis Walker, Herb Webster, Bob Witten, Dr. David Witten, and Donald & Letha Woodard.



For more information about the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association, please reach out to Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected], or Kristi Varner at 660-357-6321 or [email protected].