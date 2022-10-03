North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception to be held October 12

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception to honor 2022-2023 scholarship recipients will be held on October 12, 2022, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center. This annual event is hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation to highlight NCMC Foundation scholarship recipients and all NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“This event incorporates not only student recipients but the donor families that have invested in NCMC through endowed and annual scholarship funds”, commented NCMC Foundation Executive Director Alicia Endicott. “Each year the Foundation is honored to be able to increase the number of scholarships awarded to NCMC students. Our students are doing great things and their hard work is rewarded through scholarships.”

Mrs. Tammie Wiebers, Speech Faculty will emcee the event this year with featured student speakers; Ashley Sterkis, Albany MO; Abner Neill, Princeton MO; Hannah Gryder, Bethany MO. Also speaking on the impact that NCMC has had on their lives are Alumni Jayne Meservey and Adam Rice. Light appetizers will be served and recipients will be able to meet and take pictures with their donor representatives. Doors open at 3:00 pm with the meet and greet and the program starts at 3:30 pm. This event will also be live streamed through Pirates Digital Media.

To reserve a seat at this event call 660-357-6415. The NCMC Foundation, a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization, works with North Central Missouri College to transform lives and empower people. Those seeking more information on establishing a scholarship with the NCMC Foundation or being a part of the scholarship reception can contact the NCMC Foundation Office at (660) 357-6403 or [email protected].