North Central Missouri College Foundation Scholarship Reception set for April 14

The North Central Missouri College Scholarship Reception to honor 2020-2021 scholarship recipients will be held on April 14, 2021, in the Jeanette Hoffman Robison Auditorium in the Ketcham Community Center. This annual event is hosted by the North Central Missouri College Foundation to highlight NCMC Foundation scholarship recipients and all NCMC institutional scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“This event incorporates not only our student recipients but the donor families that have invested in NCMC through endowed and annual scholarship funds,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Each year, the Foundation is honored to be able to increase the amount of scholarships awarded to NCMC students. Our students are doing great things, and their hard work is rewarded through scholarships.”

Mrs. Tammie Wiebers, NCMC Speech Instructor, will emcee the event again this year with featured student speakers; Lily White, Trenton, MO; Calvin Basham, Cowgill, MO, and John Stuart, Brookfield, MO. Faculty members Dr. Lindsay Oram and Dr. Susan Stull will share how the Bill Ausmus Faculty-Staff Mini-Grant benefited their students. Light appetizers will be served with an opportunity for recipients to meet and take pictures with their donor representatives. Doors open at 2:30 pm, with the meet and greet starting at 3:00 pm and the program at 3:30 pm. This event will also be live-streamed through the Pirates Digital Media website.

RSVPs can be made by calling 660-357-6415. Those seeking more information on establishing a scholarship with the NCMC Foundation or being a part of the Scholarship Reception can contact the Development Office at (660) 357-1403.

