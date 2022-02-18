North Central Missouri College Foundation awards dual-credit scholarship

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation recently announced dual credit scholarships to 28 students in counties within NCMC’s service area.

The recipients of the annual Jack N. Young, Mildred M. Young, Noble J. Young, and Myra A. Young Dual Credit Scholarship were given a one-time $324 scholarship to use toward their tuition. There were 122 applications received, and winners were selected by the NCMC Foundation Scholarship Committee.

For questions about the NCMC Dual Credit Program, contact Director of Regional Programs, Whitney Trump at 660-357-6318 or [email protected]. For information on NCMC Foundation Scholarships contact Director of Development Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].

