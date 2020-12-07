North Central Missouri College Foundation announces Allied Health Scholarship Awards

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

“Through the generosity of others in the form of endowed funds or the giving of a gift each year, the NCMC Foundation is honored to announce that over $56,000 was recently awarded to NCMC Nursing and Health Sciences students,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “53 awards were recently made during the fall 2020 semester, and they would not have been possible without our donors and community partners.”

Nursing and Health Sciences students must be currently enrolled full-time or in all available hours to be eligible for their award and have a completed scholarship application on file. Many scholarships are renewable for a second semester if the recipient maintains full-time status and achieves a 2.5 or higher cumulative GPA. More information on Nursing and Health Sciences scholarship opportunities can be found on the NCMC website.

The NCMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Questions regarding the NCMC Foundation, scholarships, or how to donate can be directed to Alicia Endicott, Director of Development, at 660-357-6403 or email aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

The 2020-2021 Scholarship Reception is being planned for April 14th at the Ketcham Community Center. The NCMC Scholarship Reception, hosted by the NCMC Foundation, highlights Foundation and all institutional scholarship recipients at NCMC.

Fall 2020 Scholarship awards:

Shanon Harper Trenton MO Beta Sigma Phi of Trenton Book Alyssa Knapp Bethany MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Shelby Mason Weatherby MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Kaitlyn Utt Cameron MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Essie Williamson Gilman City MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Sarah Anderson Braymer MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Melody Grooms Bethany MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Jade Jordan Cameron MO Cameron Regional Medical Center Halley Windsor Trenton MO Church Women United Denise Anderson Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Braelyn Berndt Mercer MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Samantha Black Brookfield MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Julie Boley Brookfield MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Alexa Campbell Gower MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Holli Conrad Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Karli Crawford Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Kayli Crawford Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Slayde Day Cameron MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Christina De Jesus Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Cary Etherton Gallatin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Sydney Fitzpatrick Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Kalyn Forck Bethany MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Shanon Harper Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Grace Hasty Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Crystal Heaney Purdin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Sarah Hecker Laredo MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Taya Kirk Bethany MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Elizabeth Leach Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Sidney Lynch Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Aaron Maberry Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Melvon Makun Lee’s Summit MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Felicia McTaggart Liberty MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Mason Misel Polo MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Brooklyn Moore Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Jarica Nelson Chula MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Brooklyn Owen Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Abbigayle Robinson Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Madison Searcy Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Kaylee Sportsman Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Shelby Steele Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Morgan Toot Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Halle Vanatta Gallatin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Sadie Watson Braymer MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Essie Williamson Gilman City MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship Madison Worman Hale MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship McKenna Cox Trenton MO Margaret Ellsworth P.E.O. Scholarship GraceAnn Shaffer Chillicothe MO Maude Ryan Memorial Nursing Scholarship Bailee Schueth Mound City MO Patricia Sapko Nursing Scholarship Jayden Owens Albany MO Russell & Vonda Gillespie Scholarship Gloria Ku Princeton MO Serve Link Scholarship Sidney Lynch Trenton MO Serve Link Scholarship Tiffany Michael Mercer MO Serve Link Scholarship Mycah Pulliam Gallatin MO Sherry Constant Carey Memorial Scholarship

Related