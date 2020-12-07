North Central Missouri College Foundation announces Allied Health Scholarship Awards

“Through the generosity of others in the form of endowed funds or the giving of a gift each year, the NCMC Foundation is honored to announce that over $56,000 was recently awarded to NCMC Nursing and Health Sciences students,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “53 awards were recently made during the fall 2020 semester, and they would not have been possible without our donors and community partners.”
Nursing and Health Sciences students must be currently enrolled full-time or in all available hours to be eligible for their award and have a completed scholarship application on file. Many scholarships are renewable for a second semester if the recipient maintains full-time status and achieves a 2.5 or higher cumulative GPA. More information on Nursing and Health Sciences scholarship opportunities can be found on the NCMC website.
The NCMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Questions regarding the NCMC Foundation, scholarships, or how to donate can be directed to Alicia Endicott, Director of Development, at 660-357-6403 or email aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.
The 2020-2021 Scholarship Reception is being planned for April 14th at the Ketcham Community Center. The NCMC Scholarship Reception, hosted by the NCMC Foundation, highlights Foundation and all institutional scholarship recipients at NCMC.
Fall 2020 Scholarship awards:
|Shanon
|Harper
|Trenton
|MO
|Beta Sigma Phi of Trenton Book
|Alyssa
|Knapp
|Bethany
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Shelby
|Mason
|Weatherby
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Kaitlyn
|Utt
|Cameron
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Essie
|Williamson
|Gilman City
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Sarah
|Anderson
|Braymer
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Melody
|Grooms
|Bethany
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Jade
|Jordan
|Cameron
|MO
|Cameron Regional Medical Center
|Halley
|Windsor
|Trenton
|MO
|Church Women United
|Denise
|Anderson
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Braelyn
|Berndt
|Mercer
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Samantha
|Black
|Brookfield
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Julie
|Boley
|Brookfield
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Alexa
|Campbell
|Gower
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Holli
|Conrad
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Karli
|Crawford
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Kayli
|Crawford
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Slayde
|Day
|Cameron
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Christina
|De Jesus
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Cary
|Etherton
|Gallatin
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Sydney
|Fitzpatrick
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Kalyn
|Forck
|Bethany
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Shanon
|Harper
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Grace
|Hasty
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Crystal
|Heaney
|Purdin
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Sarah
|Hecker
|Laredo
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Taya
|Kirk
|Bethany
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Elizabeth
|Leach
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Sidney
|Lynch
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Aaron
|Maberry
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Melvon
|Makun
|Lee’s Summit
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Felicia
|McTaggart
|Liberty
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Mason
|Misel
|Polo
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Brooklyn
|Moore
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Jarica
|Nelson
|Chula
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Brooklyn
|Owen
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Abbigayle
|Robinson
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Madison
|Searcy
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Kaylee
|Sportsman
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Shelby
|Steele
|Trenton
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Morgan
|Toot
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Halle
|Vanatta
|Gallatin
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Sadie
|Watson
|Braymer
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Essie
|Williamson
|Gilman City
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|Madison
|Worman
|Hale
|MO
|Cross Allied Health Scholarship
|McKenna
|Cox
|Trenton
|MO
|Margaret Ellsworth P.E.O. Scholarship
|GraceAnn
|Shaffer
|Chillicothe
|MO
|Maude Ryan Memorial Nursing Scholarship
|Bailee
|Schueth
|Mound City
|MO
|Patricia Sapko Nursing Scholarship
|Jayden
|Owens
|Albany
|MO
|Russell & Vonda Gillespie Scholarship
|Gloria
|Ku
|Princeton
|MO
|Serve Link Scholarship
|Sidney
|Lynch
|Trenton
|MO
|Serve Link Scholarship
|Tiffany
|Michael
|Mercer
|MO
|Serve Link Scholarship
|Mycah
|Pulliam
|Gallatin
|MO
|Sherry Constant Carey Memorial Scholarship