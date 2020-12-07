North Central Missouri College Foundation announces Allied Health Scholarship Awards

December 7, 2020
NCMC Geyer Hall
“Through the generosity of others in the form of endowed funds or the giving of a gift each year, the NCMC Foundation is honored to announce that over $56,000 was recently awarded to NCMC Nursing and Health Sciences students,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott.  “53 awards were recently made during the fall 2020 semester, and they would not have been possible without our donors and community partners.”

Nursing and Health Sciences students must be currently enrolled full-time or in all available hours to be eligible for their award and have a completed scholarship application on file. Many scholarships are renewable for a second semester if the recipient maintains full-time status and achieves a 2.5 or higher cumulative GPA.  More information on Nursing and Health Sciences scholarship opportunities can be found on the NCMC website

The NCMC Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Questions regarding the NCMC Foundation, scholarships, or how to donate can be directed to Alicia Endicott, Director of Development, at 660-357-6403 or email aendicott@mail.ncmissouri.edu.   

The 2020-2021 Scholarship Reception is being planned for April 14th at the Ketcham Community Center.  The NCMC Scholarship Reception, hosted by the NCMC Foundation, highlights Foundation and all institutional scholarship recipients at NCMC. 

 

Fall 2020 Scholarship awards:

 

Shanon Harper Trenton MO Beta Sigma Phi of Trenton Book 
Alyssa Knapp Bethany MO Cameron Regional Medical Center 
Shelby Mason Weatherby MO Cameron Regional Medical Center
Kaitlyn Utt Cameron MO Cameron Regional Medical Center
Essie Williamson Gilman City MO Cameron Regional Medical Center
Sarah Anderson Braymer MO Cameron Regional Medical Center 
Melody Grooms Bethany MO Cameron Regional Medical Center 
Jade Jordan Cameron MO Cameron Regional Medical Center 
Halley Windsor Trenton MO Church Women United
Denise Anderson Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Braelyn Berndt Mercer MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Samantha Black Brookfield MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Julie Boley Brookfield MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Alexa Campbell Gower MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Holli Conrad Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Karli Crawford Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Kayli Crawford Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Slayde Day Cameron MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Christina De Jesus Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Cary Etherton Gallatin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Sydney Fitzpatrick Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Kalyn Forck Bethany MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Shanon Harper Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Grace Hasty Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Crystal Heaney Purdin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Sarah Hecker Laredo MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Taya Kirk Bethany MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Elizabeth Leach Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Sidney Lynch Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Aaron Maberry Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Melvon Makun Lee’s Summit MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Felicia McTaggart Liberty MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Mason Misel Polo MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Brooklyn Moore Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Jarica Nelson Chula MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Brooklyn Owen Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Abbigayle Robinson Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Madison Searcy Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Kaylee Sportsman Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Shelby Steele Trenton MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Morgan Toot Chillicothe MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Halle Vanatta Gallatin MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Sadie Watson Braymer MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Essie Williamson Gilman City MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
Madison Worman Hale MO Cross Allied Health Scholarship
McKenna Cox Trenton MO Margaret Ellsworth P.E.O. Scholarship
GraceAnn Shaffer Chillicothe MO Maude Ryan Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Bailee Schueth Mound City MO Patricia Sapko Nursing Scholarship
Jayden Owens Albany MO Russell & Vonda Gillespie Scholarship
Gloria Ku Princeton MO Serve Link Scholarship
Sidney Lynch Trenton MO Serve Link Scholarship
Tiffany Michael Mercer MO Serve Link Scholarship
Mycah Pulliam Gallatin MO Sherry Constant Carey Memorial Scholarship

 

