North Central Missouri College Fair set for October 7

The North Central Missouri College Admissions Office will host a college fair in Trenton.

NCMC students, area high school students, and community members can learn about post-secondary opportunities during the event in the Ketcham Community Center on October 7, 2021, from 9 o’clock to 10:30 in the morning.

Representatives from about 45 colleges, technical schools, and the armed forces will attend. Students and community members can also learn about college transfer opportunities after NCMC.

More information about the college fair on October 7th can be obtained by contacting Enrollment Marketing Specialist Amanda Steinman at 660-357-6416.

