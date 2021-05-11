North Central Missouri College faculty and staff presented awards

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Multiple awards were presented to North Central Missouri College faculty/staff in recognition of their years of service and exemplary accomplishments.

Linda Brown, Director of Records and Enrollment/Registrar, Cindy Petrie, Admissions Representative, Lisa Hostetler, WIB Executive Director, Linda Cowling, English Instructor, Vicki Weaver, Board Clerk, Mike O’Neal, Custodian, Stan Scott, Industrial Technology Instructor, and Steve Richman Athletic Director/Head Softball Coach were given praise and recognition for their years of service and retirement from NCMC. Linda Brown, Vicki Weaver, and Steve Richman were awarded Emeritus status upon retirement.

Also recognized were those who earned advanced education degrees; Jessie Tabbert and Nicole Shell both earned an Associate in Arts from NCMC, Ronna Owens earned a Masters in Health Administration, and Kimberly Meeker earned Financial Aid Administrator certification. In other employee accomplishments, Beth Crawford on receiving the MCCA Senior Service Award, Dr. Susan Stull on receiving the MCCA Governor’s Excellence in Teaching Award, and Jenni Croy and Jeremy Esry for being named NJCAA Coach of the year. The following employees were also recognized for being selected as Outstanding Employees of the month: Donnie Hillerman, Tracy Welch, John Wilbur, Kelly Claycomb, Lesli Collins, Stefanie Dowell, Tami Campbell, Tobi Crippen, and Dr. Beth Caldarello.

Members of the NCMC family were recognized with years of service awards. The following employees for recognized for five years of service: Melissa Sims, Nate Gamet, Dr. Lenny Klaver, Carmen Austin, Dr. Lindsay Oram, Jeffrey Grell, Noel Staddie, Lisa Geiser, and Rickiann Hoskins. For ten years of service: Maryellen Harman and Amy Guthrie. For twenty years of service Barb Alden, Randy Young, Jim Norris, and Marie Moulin. And for twenty-five years of service, Cecilia Marsh.

Three faculty members were recognized for their award of tenure status Jeffrey Grell, Chemistry Instructor, Dr. Linsday Oram, Psychology Instructor, and Noel Staddie, Early Childhood Instructor.

Sara Van Dyke, Residence life Coordinator/Assistant Softball Coach was awarded the NCMC Spirit Award. The NCMC Spirit Award recognizes an employee that has demonstrated great morale and a positive attitude. The recipient is selected based on their overall NCMC spirit, enthusiasm, involvement, encouragement toward others, helpfulness, and optimistic outlook.

The Diversity and Inclusion Award was given to Jeremy Esry, Head Men’s Basketball Coach/Ketcham Coordinator. The NCMC Diversity and Inclusion Award is an acknowledgment bestowed upon an individual who actively promotes inclusive excellence. This person contributes to and enhances the environment of North Central Missouri College through a sustained commitment to maintain and improve opportunities for the diverse communities we serve.

The Shipley Excellence in Assessment Award was presented to the Social and Behavioral Sciences General Education Review Team. This award recognizes an individual or department that has accomplished meaningful assessment to improve student learning or services and is named in honor of NCMC Professor Emeritus Melody Shipley.

Kelly Claycomb, Director of PN to ADN Nursing Program/Faculty, was announced as this year’s Excellence in Teaching Award winner. The Excellence in Teaching Award is an honor that is given to a faculty member that demonstrates a clear vision of teaching, substantial contribution to the improvement of teaching methods and curriculum, captivating presenter, leader, responsible, and expert in their field.

Annaliese Riley was awarded the Outstanding Student Employee award for this year. The Outstanding Student employee award is given annually to one NCMC student employee who has gone about and beyond their position requirements while maintaining a positive attitude and demeanor. This individual represents what it is to be a professional, hard-working, and reliable student employee.

The John Campbell Dedication Award, named in honor of long-time employee John Campbell, Lead Maintenance, was given to Bari Van Dyke, Lead Maintenance. This award is given to an individual that has shown dedication and commitment to North Central Missouri College, their department, their peers, and their job. An individual that goes above and beyond to help others and the college.

Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, and Kristi Harris, Chief of Staff were awarded the Outstanding Employee Top Sail Award. The Top Sail recipient is given annually to an individual(s) that has significantly helped NCMC become a better place through their leadership, performance, attitude, and accomplishments. Employees are nominated by other employees and selected by the president and respected presidents of each group (AMP, classified, faculty, students).

This year’s Brown-Pushkarsky Award winner, selected by members of the student body, was faculty member Sarah Bird, Business Instructor. The Brown-Pushkarsky Award, named in honor of NCMC Professors Emeritus Tom Brown and Louis Pushkarsky, recognizes an instructor who best exemplifies their dedication to teaching.

The Allnutt-Brown Award was presented to Megan Pester, Director of Marketing and Admissions. The Allnutt-Brown Award is named in honor of staff members Lee Ann Allnutt and Linda Brown. This award is designated for a staff member who has provided exemplary service to students; it is also chosen by the student body.

The North Central Missouri College Employee Recognition Ceremony is held annually to honor and award faculty and staff for their service and outstanding achievements in their career.

