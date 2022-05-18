North Central Missouri College faculty and staff donate to North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During the month of April, faculty and staff at North Central Missouri College participated in “Go Blue Thursdays” in support of the importance of child abuse & neglect prevention. April is designated as Child Abuse & Neglect Prevention Month nationally & in Missouri. It is a month to highlight and make an extra effort to create awareness about the importance of strengthening families & preventing child abuse & neglect.

Each Thursday, faculty, and staff could opt to wear blue jeans for a minimum $1 donation to the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. The center’s mission is “…is to reduce the traumatic long-term effects of child abuse on children, their families, and communities through coordinated, child-focused services, education, and advocacy.” A total of $204 was raised to support NCMCAC’s mission.

NCMC Assistant Director of Student Support Services and NCMCAC Board Member Tocarra Williams organized the fundraiser. “The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center provides essential services, education, and advocacy to children and their families. Through forensic interviews by trained specialists, children in our region are given a voice to disclose abuse, and law enforcement and court officials are provided with crucial evidence to advance court proceedings. We are so fortunate to have this valuable nonprofit serving our region.”