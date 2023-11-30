North Central Missouri College explores Chillicothe satellite center under “Plan 2025”

North Central Missouri College has a market research survey available involving the possible establishment of a Chillicothe satellite center as part of NCMC’s Plan 2025. The plan includes expansion initiatives to better meet higher education needs in the college’s service region.

The center would have programs with opportunities to receive two-year career technical degrees. It would also have certificate programs, stand-alone certificates, and an Associate of Arts degree.

NCMC reports Livingston County is a major supplier of students for the college.

Area community members can provide feedback on programs that could be offered at the Chillicothe satellite center. An online survey lists possible programs that NCMC believes might be the most relevant to the Chillicothe and Brookfield area. The survey is available by clicking or tapping here.