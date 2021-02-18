North Central Missouri College earns 2021-2022 “Military Friendly School” designation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has earned the 2021-2022 Military Friendly ® School designation. Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found on the Military Friendly website.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey response set and government/agency public data sources, within a logic-based scoring assessment. Viqtory measures the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer), and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

“We are honored to, once again, be recognized as a Military Friendly School. We are pleased to assist our veteran and military students, as well as their families, obtain higher education. We offer our sincere gratitude for their service and commitment to our country, in protecting our freedoms.” – Kimberly Meeker, Director of Financial Aid/VA School Certifying Official.

“Military Friendly ® is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts. Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide an opportunity for the Military Community.” – Kayla Lopez, National Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly.

For more information about North Central Missouri College’s student veteran programs, visit the NCMC website or contact the Financial Aid office at 660-359-3948.

