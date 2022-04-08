North Central Missouri College Dean of Instruction gives presentation on “The Values of Higher Education” at Trenton Rotary meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Dean of Instruction spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on April 7th. Mitch Holder discussed the values of higher education and how NCMC can meet those needs.

Holder said the college prepares students for their “next step” once they leave NCMC, and the college does that at an affordable price.

He shared his own story of how NCMC allowed him to continue his education once he graduated from high school. He will complete his doctorate in December.

Holder said he was doubtful he could have been a successful college student if it had not been for his start at NCMC. He said that allowed him to “find his way.”

Holder talked about the three pillars on which the college focuses: transfer readiness, career readiness, and skill attainment. He addressed how each is attained through the degree and certificate programs offered.

Holder recognized the administration for empowering employees with what they need to help students have a successful educational experience. He added that the employees provide feedback to help students meet their goals.

During the business meeting, Trenton Rotary President Brian Upton announced the club was working on details on possibly hosting an exchange student for next school year. Host families are being sought, and at least three families would be needed. Families wanting to host a student can contact Upton or Scott Sharp.

An update was given on the Shoes for Orphan Souls project. The deadline to donate shoes has been extended to May 1st.

The goal is to collect 200 shoes. The shoes will be donated to Shoes for Orphan Souls and Bright Futures Trenton’s shoe program.

Anyone wanting to donate shoes may contact Shoe Chairperson Diane Lowrey to have them picked up. The shoes can also be left with Chris Hoffman or Tom Witten at the BTC Bank in Trenton.

