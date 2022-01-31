North Central Missouri College crowns Homecoming King and Queen

Local News January 31, 2022 KTTN News
(L to R) Lindsey Batson and Guy Moran are NCMC’s 2022 Homecoming King and Queen
North Central Missouri College celebrated Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation Day Saturday, January 29th, and crowned the 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. 

Both Lady Pirates and Pirates won, with Lady Pirates scoring 94-80 against North Platte Community College and Pirates 93-64 against Ellsworth Community College. The NCMC Dance Wave performed at halftime of the women’s and men’s games. 

Coronation took place between games, and Lindsey Batson from Princeton, MO, was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen, and Guy Moran from Centralia, MO, was crowned the 2022 Homecoming King. Other candidates included Aubrey Burns from Gallatin, MO, Annie Nelson from Gallatin, MO, Jasmine Taylor from Braymer, MO, Arturo Brito Flores from Venezuela, Adrian Cornell from Unionville, MO, and Noah Hudson from Maysville, MO.

 

(L to R) Lindsey Batson and Guy Moran are NCMC’s 2022, Homecoming King and Queen

 

(L to R) Homecoming Royalty Arturo Brito Flores, Annie Nelson, Lindsey Batson, Guy Moran, Jasmine Taylor, Aubrey Burns, and Adrian Cornell. Not pictured, Noah Hudson
