The North Central Missouri College Criminal Justice program will conduct a crime scene activity on Thursday, September 19, 2019. The activity will be held in front of Geyer Hall on Main Street in downtown Trenton.

The Criminal Justice program will work in partnership with the Trenton Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and emergency services.

NCMC notes Thursday’s exercise is a learning activity and “no cause for concern.”

