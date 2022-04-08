North Central Missouri College competes in trap shoot competition

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Shooting Sports Club at North Central Missouri College traveled to a trap shoot competition at the Sedalia Rod and Gun Club, hosted by State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo., on April 6, 2022. The event consisted of 100 targets from the 16-yard line, with the top five from each team comprising the team score. Each team had eight shooters compete.

NCMC’s top five shooters had 426/500, while State Fair’s top five shooters had a total score of 418/500. NCMC’s top shooter was Chase Neptune with 88/100. State Fair’s top individual score was the event’s overall high score with 97/100.

Members of the NCMC Shooting Sports who participated in the event included: Morgan Anderson, Libby Endicott, Kidridge Griffin, Eli Henke, Jamie Mathis, Chase Neptune, Justin Pinnell, and Bryce Wolf. Rustin Jumps and Jason Helton are the college advisors for the team.

