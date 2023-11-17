North Central Missouri College canned food drive basketball games set for November 21st

North Central Missouri College Athletics is excited to announce the annual Food Drive Games, sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, taking place on Tuesday, November 21st. The NCMC basketball teams will face off against John Wood Community College that evening with a 5:30 pm tipoff for the doubleheader.

This event holds a special purpose beyond the basketball court. Admission to the games will be a simple yet impactful donation: one canned good item for children aged 10 and under and two canned goods for adults. All collected contributions will be directly channeled to the local community, aiming to bolster holiday meals for families in our area during the upcoming festive season.

“The Food Drive Game is a fantastic opportunity for our basketball fans to come together, enjoy great games against high-quality opponents, and contribute to a meaningful cause,” said NCMC women’s basketball assistant coach and FCA leader Lesli Collins, expressing enthusiasm for the event’s purpose.

This initiative aligns with the college’s commitment to fostering community engagement and giving back to those in need. By attending and participating in the Food Drive Game, attendees not only support their favorite teams but also extend a helping hand to families in our community during a time when it matters most.

For those eager to enjoy a night of high-level basketball filled with goodwill, mark your calendars for Tuesday, November 21st, and head over to the Ketcham Community Center for an evening of sportsmanship and charitable giving.