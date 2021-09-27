North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday evening

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Personnel, along with reports, highlights the meeting Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees. The open portion of the meeting begins at 5:30 and will be held at the Frey Administrative Center on the campus.

Personnel includes resignations, employments, a Head Start item, contractual and classification changes as well as job descriptions. Trustees will consider bids and purchases, the designation of surplus property, and a scholarship funds transfer.

Employees are to be introduced at the beginning of the meeting. Then reports are listed from Head Start, the workforce development office, vice presidents for academics and student affairs as well as the college president.

NCMC trustees also are to meet in a closed executive session Tuesday night.

