North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday, November 28

The Board of Trustees for North Central Missouri College (NCMC) is scheduled to meet on Tuesday evening for this month’s meeting. The meeting, set to begin at 5:30 PM, will take place in the President’s office at the Frey Administrative Center of NCMC.

The agenda for the meeting includes introductions of new employees, a housing report, and presentations from various college leaders. Expected to provide information are the directors of Head Start, two vice presidents, the Chief Information Officer, and the College President.

Key items of new business to be discussed include an increase in the Head Start in-kind hourly rate, various bids and purchases, and the candidate filing dates for the upcoming NCMC Trustees election. Additionally, a proposal to change the date of December’s board meeting will be considered. Personnel matters, such as resignations, new employment, and a recommendation for emeritus status, are also on the agenda.

The meeting may conclude with an executive session on Tuesday night, at the discretion of the NCMC board of trustees.