North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Local News January 24, 2022 KTTN News
North Central Missouri College Website V2 (NCMC)
Trustees of North Central Missouri College meet Tuesday evening, January 25, with an agenda that includes various reports, bids and purchases, and personnel.

The college board meeting begins with the open session at 5:30 in the Frey Administrative Center on the Trenton campus. A presentation is scheduled by the math and science department at the college.

Personnel includes the Head Start salary schedule and employees, a resignation, and employment.

An executive session also is listed for the meeting of the trustees.

