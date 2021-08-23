North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Tuesday’s meeting of the North Central Missouri College Trustees will begin with the annual tax levy public hearing at 5:25.

The agenda for the regular board meeting at 5:30 includes consideration of bids and purchases, the Head Start annual program report; the first reading of a board policy revision; and personnel involving employments, job description, and Head Start.

Introductions of employees also are listed, plus a housing report.  The hearing and monthly meeting will be held in the board room of the Frey administrative center at NCMC.

An executive session is scheduled tomorrow night as well as for the NCMC Board of Trustees.

