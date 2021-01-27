North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees tackle lengthy agenda including personnel and spring graduation

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved several personnel items on Tuesday evening, January 26th.

Former Board Clerk/Secretary Vicki Weaver was granted emeritus status. She was an employee of NCMC for 36 years. She retired at the end of December.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver noted in a nomination letter that Weaver “guided NCMC through…historical changes and advancements,” including helping transition four presidents, an institutional name change and split, and 17 board members. She also built the board policy manual and recorded minutes for 36 years.

Amanda Steinman of Stewartsville was hired as an admissions recruiter beginning January 11th at $12 per hour. Lindsey Schlared of Trenton was hired as a custodian beginning February 1st at $10.32 per hour.

The board approved the 2021-2022 salary schedule for Green Hills Head Start employees. The schedule was revised and modified to include new Missouri annual salary changes. It was broken into two categories: salaried staff and staff who receive an hourly wage.

The starting wage for teachers and home visitors is $14.56 with an Associate in Arts degree, for directors is $20.21 with a Bachelors degree, and for specialists is $19.62 with a Bachelors degree. The starting wage involves employees with no experience. There is a 90-day probationary period, and a pay increase may follow an evaluation. The salary scale incorporates increases every five years and for degree advancement.

The board approved a proposed budget revision for indirect cost for Preschool, and Early Head Start for the Non-Competitive Year 1 New Grant. The revision involved increasing the indirect cost by $5,876 for Head Start and $472 for Early Head Start for a combined amount of $6,348. Director Sue Ewigman said the money would be moved from the consultation category.

It was reported that, at the time the grant proposal was written, the indirect cost increase associated with the salary changes was not included in the initial cost of living adjustment and Quality Improvement Grant application.

The board approved a resolution adopting the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan. Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported the plan requires NCMC to identify possible action items. The college is not required to do the action items, but they may give it access to mitigation funding when available. The Green Hills Planning Commission suggested several items, including demolition of hazardous buildings, access to pandemic personal protective equipment, updating emergency plans with consultant help, providing emergency preparedness information to the public, and mutual aid agreements with local agencies.

Londre reported the Higher Learning Commission team would visit NCMC September 19th through 22nd to verify the college is doing what it says it is doing in a written argument. The visit is also to clarify and gather other information through conversations with employees to fill in any perceived gaps in evidence.

Londre noted the visit would likely include meetings with the board, cabinet, and assessment team as well as about each criterion area. The visitors will identify two to three areas of interest for further meetings.

The first full draft of the assurance argument for reaccreditation went out to employees last week. Five committees of employees have worked on it for about a year. The assurance argument will be presented to the board before submission to the Higher Learning Commission this summer.

Preparation for the fall Higher Learning Commission will be discussed at a faculty convocation on February 16th.

Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley announced the speakers for the spring commencement, which is currently being planned to be held on campus. The morning speaker is scheduled to be Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. The afternoon speaker is to be Davin Turner with Mosaic Life Care. The ceremonies are scheduled for May 8th.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported on an infrastructure refresh. She said all major equipment has been received in a proposal previously approved by the board, and upgrades have begun. Network redesign and firewall upgrades are being finalized.

Director of Development Alicia Endicott reported that the NCMC Foundation is preparing for its 100-year celebration in 2025. The board recommended going with Rich Gross Solutions for a feasibility study. Endicott noted Rich Gross is familiar with the college and has worked with other community colleges. He will want to meet the Board of Trustees, faculty, and staff.

Klaver reported enrollment is up by 5.26% in headcount and .09% in credit hours if including high school students, however, excluding high school students, the college is down by 12.59% in headcount and 6.57% in credit hours.

Klaver talked about Missouri Senate Bill 390, making school districts in Buchanan County a part of the NCMC’s community college district. He said he and Metropolitan Community College did not know about the bill until recently. He thinks the bill will die.

Head Start Director Janet Gott reported the Trauma Smart training previously approved by the Board of Trustees has not been started yet due to COVID-19. The first training is now scheduled for March 29th.

Health requirements have been a challenge also due to COVID-19. Gott noted about 40 students have been out since December quarantined.

The board entered into an executive session for employees and real estate.

Related