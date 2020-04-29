Multiple faculty and staff members submitted written reports for the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday evening.

One report was from Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley. She said votes were taken on End of the Year Awards, and Student Senate elections were held. Student Senate officers for 2020-2021 will be Jacquelyn Perez of Milan as president, Cheyanne Blanchard of Lucerne as vice president, and Jillian Stiens of Mound City as secretary. Alley noted elections will be held again in the fall for the remaining positions to allow first-year students an opportunity to serve as an officer.

NCMC is keeping track of withdrawals due to the pandemic because of the withdrawal, potential impact on Satisfactory Academic Progress, and Return to Title 4 processes. The withdrawals could also have implications related to CARES Act funding. The Strategic Enrollment Management group proposed a draft for CARES Act fund distribution, but new guidance was issued, which will change the agreed-upon plan.

Alley said working remotely has provided an opportunity to expand how the college thinks about challenging and supporting students. She noted many of the things learned to enhance outreach and operations will continue when faculty and staff return to campus.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre said faculty and students are finishing the spring semester and heading into finals week. Faculty commend students for adapting and overcoming challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Londre noted other academic affairs work continues as usual. That includes planning for summer and fall classes. Intersession and summer classes will all be online, except for hands-on components of nursing.

Director of Admissions Kristie Cross reported NCMC is averaging 20 to 25 more applications for the upcoming fall semester as compared to the same time last year.

Marketing Specialist Megan Pester said an online ad campaign ran outside of Missouri, with clicks taking a user to a landing page. Promotion to Illinois, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia reached 18,636 people, with 511 clicks. Promotion to Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska reached 14,940 with 516 clicks. Promotion to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina reached 29,049, with 586 clicks. Combined that is a total of 62,625 people reached, and 1,613 clicks.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported a Zoom meeting was held with the architect for Weldon Construction regarding a residence hall project to determine some preferences and other suggestions. The cost estimate started around $750,000. Additions could include 8,000 square feet of concrete parking at $6.00 per square foot, totaling $48,000, a concrete deck in lieu of Gypcrete estimated at $7,000, a metal stair tower at a net gain of $15,000, and packaged terminal air conditioner units in each room at a cost of $10,000. Klaver noted the budget is expected at $800,000 to $825,000.

Klaver reported virtual commencement ceremony videotaping took place Monday and Tuesday. Production still needs to be done on the ceremony, which will probably be shown on May 9th.

A video has been released aimed toward incoming students, parents, and undecided applicants to encourage them. Klaver mentioned the video has received more than 3,100 hits.

He reported Missouri community colleges have put in a request to the Missouri legislature for a consortial bachelor’s degree in respiratory technology. There is a need for a four-year institution partner.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved a health insurance renewal Tuesday evening. Health insurance for 2020-2021 will be with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and the college will continue to cover 100% of the monthly premium for employees.

Monthly premium rates per employee will be $574.14 for a $1,500 deductible PPO plan, $521.90 for a $1,000 deductible SPIRA plan, and $508.99 for a $2,800 deductible HSA plan. The renewal rates are five and a half percent more than current rates. NCMC will also contribute $60 per month to an employee’s health savings account. That is up $10.00 from what the college currently contributes.

In a written report, Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto said approving to pay 100% of employee premiums regardless of the plan and increasing the HSA monthly contribution will cost about $40,000 more in next year’s budget.

The board accepted a bid from MEI Total Elevator Solutions of Kansas City, Kansas for the modernization of the Geyer Hall elevator at a cost of $93,548. It was the lowest bid received. The other bid came from Schindler Elevator Corporation of North Kansas City at $121,373.

The Physical Plant Budget and Hoover Building Fund will fund the purchase. It was noted the current elevator at Geyer Hall has been in use for about 20 years.

The board declared a Hewlett-Packard EliteDesk 705 G1 Microtower Computer as surplus property. President Doctor Lenny Klaver noted the computer will be donated to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce in accordance with NCMC Board policy.

A request for Title 4 program review was approved. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators Standards of Excellence is scheduled to conduct the review October 5th through 8th at a cost of $30,000. The review will offer objective, confidential, peer reviews that assess the college’s delivery of student financial aid without liabilities.

The Board of Trustees approved holding a joint meeting and dinner with the NCMC Foundation on the evening of May 21st at 5:30. A location is to be announced later.

The Green Hills Head Start Supplemental Application for Cost of Living Adjustment and Quality Improvement for 2020-2021 was approved. The supplement is for a cost of living increase to Head Start employees and the use of funds to improve the quality of the program. NCMC and Green Hills Head Start salary schedules, as well as new staff and substitutes, will be permanently adjusted to reflect a minimum two percent increase.

Two Head Start resignations and two employments were approved. The resignations were from Brookfield A Teacher Aides Kelsie Duff and Cassandra Shouse. Duff’s last day of employment was March 12th, and Shouse’s last day was March 6th.

Hired for Teacher Aide positions at Brookfield were Kayla Henry and Shelby Ownes. Henry’s first day of full-time employment was March 19th, and Ownes’s first day was March 18th.

Several individuals were hired for NCMC positions, including Andrea Schuelke of Bedford, Iowa as a nursing instructor beginning August 12th at a salary of $43,864. She was also hired as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate. Klaver noted Schuelke plans to fulfill adjunct instructor duties this summer before beginning her full-time position. Stephanie Parman of Maryville was also hired as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate.

Christopher Mengel of Trenton was hired as a student services coordinator beginning May 11th at $11.10 per hour. Barry Boulware of Trenton was employed as an adjunct instructor for Intro to Religion and Humanities courses starting this fall.

The board approved a revised job description for the Secretary/Clerk to the Board of Trustees, effective immediately. Secretary/Clerk Vicki Weaver said the changes would make her schedule about 25 to 30 hours per month with time spent in the third and

fourth weeks of every month. She can also be made available at other times by request. Weaver noted that some of her duties have been transferred to Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto and Chief of Staff Kristi Harris.

Weaver administered the oath of office to trustees Doctor John Holcomb and Doctor NiCole Neal. Incumbents Holcomb and Neal were the only two to file for the election, and NCMC qualified for the non-election law.

During reorganization of the board, Georgia Diane Lowrey was elected president. She thanked Don Dalrymple for his past two years as president. Others elected were Neal as vice president, Weaver as secretary/clerk, and Tyson Otto as treasurer.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares