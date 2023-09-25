North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees set to meet on September 26

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Tuesday, September 26, at 5:30 p.m. in the president’s office of the Frey Administrative Center on the Trenton campus.

The public meeting will commence with introductions of the college’s new hires. Attendees will be presented with insights from the math, science, and social science departments, followed by a series of reports. These reports will be delivered by representatives from Head Start, the vice presidents of academics and students, the chief information officer, and the college president.

On the agenda for personnel discussions are topics such as a recent resignation, a retirement, and new employment.

Additionally, the board will review the Head Start grant application and its annual report.

The trustees may also convene in a closed executive session later in the evening. This session could address matters related to personnel, potential legal action, and real estate.

