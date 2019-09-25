North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees reviews student enrollment

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the formation of a lay committee Tuesday evening.

Board President Don Dalrymple was interested in creating a lay committee to review and possibly change existing policies for recognition of donors and naming opportunities. He appointed Trustee and NCMC Foundation Board of Directors member Chris Hoffman to serve as chairperson. Trustee Diane Lowrey and Foundation Board member Gary Black were also appointed to serve on the lay committee.

The Board of Trustees approved the employment of two individuals, one of whom was Suzanne Hommertzhem as an adjunct instructor for informational technology courses regarding computer sciences beginning this fall. Tiffany Rhoden was employed as a cook at the Brookfield A location for Green Hills Head Start.

Head Start Director Janet Gott reported the Brookfield site earned five-year accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, however, she noted the accreditation is not required.

Construction has begun on the new Head Start site in Trenton and Gott said Green Hills Head Start met its funded enrollment total. Applications are being received a few at a time. The Board of Trustees approved the Head Start Certificate of Compensation cap, Wage Comparability Study, and Certificate of Cost Allocation plan.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver presented information on a Master Plan for the college which involves five phases.

Phase 1 includes the construction of a new residence hall and two parking lots.

Phase 2 includes the demolition of several buildings on Main Street and construction of a new bookstore, dining hall, and student commons.

Phase 3 includes the construction of a new residence hall.

Phase 4 involves an addition to the Ketcham Community Center, which would include an auxiliary gym and locker rooms.

P hase 5 involves the construction of a new administration and student services building.

Klaver reported a couple of memorandums of understanding have been signed for properties, but NCMC is waiting on closing dates.

Klaver said Fall 2019 enrollment is “disappointing by not unexpected,” with the headcount, as of September 14, down four point six percent from last year at the same time. Returning students headcount was down only one percent. Credit hours were down by three-point four two percent compared to a year ago. In-seat enrollment was down five point three percent, however, online enrollment went up five point three percent. Non-traditional enrollment also increased. Klaver reported there were 67 fewer new freshmen and 34 fewer transfers and believes there are multiple factors involved in the decrease in enrollment. He said NCMC “lost ground with dual credit.”

The Spring 2019 graduating class for NCMC was the largest in history and Klaver said that despite the declines, the revenue target is predicted to be met because of online and nursing students as well as customized training. New programs need to be added to draw students NCMC would not otherwise draw and those include academic, co-curricular, and extra-curricular activities. Klaver also believes a new residence hall or residence halls and student center, as well as an emphasis on international students, would help draw students.

Several international students from Curacao and Admissions Recruiter Jamie Cunningham spoke. The students reported they came to NCMC because there were a lot of scholarships available for them as well as opportunities to work on campus, be in clubs, and play baseball. All of the students who talked were on the baseball team with Klaver noting baseball an “obsession” in Curacao.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley noted the government of Curacao pays for the international students’ tuition and expressed appreciation to Cunningham for doing a “great job” keeping the international program in compliance.

Alley reported NCMC was awarded$2,453,029 dollars in scholarships and grants to students for Fall 2019.

The Student Senate approved an updated version of the mascot, Captain Patch.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported NCMC is starting two new financial aid programs. Fast Track for students at least 25 years old and Finish Line for former students with debt.

He said NCMC has starting purchasing equipment for the MoExcels Grant. The college is also looking into starting a livestock judging team in Fall 2020.

The Board of Trustees entered into an executive session.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares