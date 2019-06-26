The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved budgets at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The NCMC Unrestricted Accounts operational budget for 2019-2020 projects total revenues of $10,725,769 and total expenses of $10,720,908. That results in a budgeted operational surplus of $4,861.

The NCMC Auxiliary Service Accounts budget projects total revenue of $2,204,650 and total expenses of $2,201,800, for a budgeted surplus of $2,898. NCMC projects combined expenses of $12,922,660 and revenues of $12,930,419, which results in a total budgeted surplus of $7,759.

Associate Vice President for Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported payment for the Barton Farm Campus note and the Title 4 repayment will come from college reserves due to previously raised monies or decisions to pay from reserves and was not included in the operating budget. Those obligations total $258,015. Otto said tuition and fees revenue is based on level enrollment and is projected at $287,300 more than the previous fiscal year due to increases in rates and fees.

The budgets assume state appropriations of $2,535,169 and local tax revenue will remain stable.

The budgets take into account salary increases for employees averaging between three and four percent as approved in May, additions of dance and e-sports programs, budgeted increases in employee health insurance premiums of $62,660, and increases in utility costs.

The board also approved the Workforce Development Board Program Year 2019 Administrative Budget. The budget is balanced with projected revenues and expenses totaling $297,890 each. NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported the Workforce Development Board will be operating with about $100,000 less than last year, and there were no salary increases.

The board approved the purchase of a Fanuc Robotics System from Aidex of Rossville, Indiana for $67,717.50 to support NCMC’s Industrial Technology program. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported 75% of the purchase price will be reimbursed through state enhancement grants. He said Aidex is the only source or distributor available.

The purchase of testing supplies was approved for nursing programs from Assessment Technologies Institute of Leawood, Kansas for $216,306. Londre reported it was a sole source bid, and the funds are allotted in the fiscal year 2020 budget. The supplies will be used for the Trenton Practical Nursing, Associate Degree in Nursing, and online Associate Degree in Nursing, Maryville Practical Nursing, and Maryville Associate Degree in Nursing programs.

The board approved the renewal of VMware Support and licensing of NCMC’s virtual server software from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey for $13,297.04. The price is based on state contract pricing and is funded by the Information Technology Services budget.

Payment to Ellison-Auxier Architects, Incorporated of Saint Joseph was approved for master planning service for $21,500. Klaver reported the cost is for the development of the NCMC Main and Barton Farm Campus comprehensive master plan. It will be funded by assets received from the previous sale of property.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved several personnel actions at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board hired Ashley Lamma of Trenton as an exempt full-time nursing instructor on a nine-month contract at a salary of $43,864. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris said Lamma will begin her position August 14th.

Brittney Hall of Country Club was hired as a part-time exempt clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate. Harris noted Lamma and Hall are NCMC graduates.

Whitney Orr of Brookfield was employed as an exempt adjunct instructor for Early Childhood courses at the North Belt Campus of Country Club beginning this fall.

Jenny Lewis of Trenton was employed as a full-time Green Hills Head Start Enrollment Specialist. Head Start Director Janet Gott said Lewis began her position June 10.

The board accepted the resignation of Financial Aid Representative Jordan Cox. Cox’s last day of employment at NCMC will be Thursday, June 26, 2019.

The 2019-2020 college catalog was approved and Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported the catalog includes the addition of three new programs: Associate in Applied Science in Fire Science Technology, Associate in Science, and Certificate in Sport Management Essentials.

The college catalog also includes links to Gainful Employment information at the end of each listing of certificate requirements as required by the United States Department of Education.

Londre reported the Higher Learning Commission approved NCMC’s fire science program. Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley there is a lot of interest in the program.

Londre said NCMC will offer three technical classes at the Savannah High School in the fall. Klaver said there has been a lot of interest in that robotics program. NCMC will also offer two non-credit programs in the Saint Joseph area and Londre noted enrollment is up from last year for NCMC’s Country Club location.

Klaver reported summer enrollment headcount for NCMC as a whole is up from last summer by 15.7% and credit hours are up 14.97%. The headcount, excluding dual credit, as of June 13th was 656. Credit hours, excluding dual credit, were 3,932. Klaver said applications for the fall are up by 47 from the same time last year.

Alley reported fall housing at Ellsworth Hall is full and housing at Selby Hall is close to full and believes housing will be tight. She said programming is being planned for the fall, which includes a trip to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.

Klaver reported summer projects being completed are to include the demolition of several buildings south of Geyer Hall. Projects at the Frey Administration Building include the installation of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit, mass notification and fire alarm, and north side awning. Work at the Ketcham Community Center includes removing old bleachers and installation of new by the end of this week, painting, wall wraps, and electrical work. Awnings were also installed at Alexander and Selby halls.

Klaver said Ruffalo Noel Levitz of Cedar Rapids, Iowa will complete an Opportunity Analysis on Wednesday and Thursday. RNL representatives will meet with Klaver and administrators to complete the analysis before discussing the next steps and possible partnership opportunities.

The board approved revisions regarding Board Policy Manual Chapter 2 as well as the purchasing and travel policies. An updated organizational chart was also approved.

Alley said she spoke Tuesday with Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab, who is a criminal justice student and was injured in the line of duty. Alley reported Diab was walking Tuesday afternoon. Klaver noted the Criminal Justice Club fundraiser for Diab had raised $1,400 Tuesday morning.

Alley reported that Financial Aid Director Kimberly Meeker was elected as treasurer for Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported she and other Head Start Director Sue Ewigman are working on carry-over requested for Trenton. She said students have been enrolled, and health and dental screenings will start in July. Gott noted Green Hills Head Start must be fully enrolled by August 20th.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees entered into an executive session.