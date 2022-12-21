North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees report results of meeting on December 20th

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College’s full-time enrollment for 2022 is up compared to last year, three years ago, and five years ago. President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported on the enrollment increase at the NCMC Board of Trustees meeting December 20, 2022 and provided a chart showing the changes in enrollment for public two-year and four-year colleges in Missouri.

Compared to 2021, NCMC’s full-time enrollment increased by 7.1%. The three-year change is 4.5% of an increase, and the five-year change is 1.4% of an increase. Almost every other two-year college in the state has had a drop in enrollment compared to five years ago.

Klaver said NCMC has good things to look forward to. It also has good professionals and board.

Klaver reported he and agriculture instructors Rustin Jumps and Jack Green have a meeting with MFA officials next month to further develop a relationship. MFA is interested in helping the college build its agronomy program.

Klaver hopes for a boost in MFA internship opportunities and educational strategies to boost NCMC’s crop production program. He said the effort complements the results of the Ad sector forum held this fall.

Rich Gross met with Klaver and Development Director Alicia Endicott December 9th to go over the Transforming Lives, Empowering People Campaign. Klaver said the program is going well.

Klaver also addressed the Bethany Practical Nursing class at a pinning ceremony December 10th. He said it was a nice event, and the graduates will be good in their field.

He congratulated the men’s and women’s basketball teams on having winning seasons.

Klaver is representing the North Central Region and is one of nine presidents on a task force to develop a new funding formula for higher education in Missouri. The first Zoom meeting was held December 19th, and work is expected to continue into the spring.

The search for a new Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development is underway. A committee has narrowed the group to 10 potential semifinalists. This work is also expected to continue into the spring.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported the Savannah Campus opened for business last week. NCMC will offer a spring schedule similar to what was offered last spring at the North Belt Center. The college will also offer some industrial classes that had been offered in a room at the Savannah High School.

Londre said the Higher Learning Commission approved the new sonography curriculum at Savannah, and the college hopes to have all of its approvals completed within the next month.

NCMC is working on ordering furniture for Phase 2 at Savannah.

Industrial Technology Instructor Rick Sharp reported items were moved from two or three facilities where things were stored to Savannah. An open house was December 12th.

Sharp noted the Savannah community has been supportive of the campus, and the campus is beautiful.

Klaver noted the North Belt Center of Country Club has closed.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported the Veterans Affairs audit was successful, and no issues were found.

Probation and suspension numbers have dropped for NCMC.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett reported a lot of work has been done on information technology infrastructure and classroom audio/visual at the Savannah Campus. A/V has been installed 100% in classrooms.

Toward the start of December 20th’s meeting, Campus Store Associate—Retail Operations Ashley Bonnett introduced herself.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved the fiscal year 2022 annual audit December 20th.

Matt Wallace with KPM reported the financial statement audit received an unmodified opinion, which was good. There were no findings related to internal controls.

The only finding mentioned was related to federal programs. Wallace said one student had Title 4 funds returned later than 45 days. However, all of the funds were returned.

One recommendation Wallace gave involved having a continuous review and training on cyber security to go over potential threats.

The board approved the purchase of property, casualty, and liability insurance through the Missouri United School Insurance Council for the 2023 calendar year at a cost of $117,181.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported the cost is an increase of $6,825 compared to last year’s premium. He noted all line rates are the same as the previous year. The invoice is up from last year mainly due to increased properties and payrolls.

The board approved paying certified public accountant firm Wilson Toellner $46,475 for accounting services for the Northeast Workforce Development Board. The payment was for services performed to reconcile and assist with the 2019, 2020, and 2021 audits and to assist in closing out the Northeast Missouri Workforce Investment Board, Incorporated.

Northwest Workforce Development Board Executive Director Brent Stevens reported the Northeast Workforce Development Board contracted with the firm before the Northwest Board took control of the Northeast Board earlier this year.

The trustees took action on personnel matters.

Employments included Kaitlyn Mounce of Trenton as Library Assistant II—Testing Center Coordinator and Melanie Baker of Chillicothe as Student Accounts Specialist. Also hired were Matthew Wiggins of Trenton as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor, Heidi Moffat of Stanberry as an adjunct instructor for Early Childhood courses, and Jacqueline Price of Trenton as an adjunct instructor for English courses.

The board also approved a Trio Talent Search pay scale adjustment. The Talent Search program will have the same salary schedule as other NCMC Trio programs, which are Student Support Services and Upward Bound. Talent Search Advisor Jessica Wallace has a doctorate, and she will be placed on the new scale.

Green Hills Head Start personnel matters were also approved.

Resignations included Bethany Teacher Aid Maggie Peters and Brookfield B Teacher Aide Connie Wilson.

Employments included Brittany McDaniel as a teacher aide at the Unionville Head Start Center, Kelly Crumpton as a teacher aide at Chillicothe B, and Damaris Summerville as a full-time cook at Chillicothe. Other hirings included Marissa Woodard, Mazzie Bellet, and Raielle Lurten as teacher aides at Brookfield.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees purchased property during an executive session December 20th.

Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports property at 1409 Main Street was bought from Steve Marley for $45,000. The college plans to demolish the current property.

