North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approve several new hires, approve new equipment purchases

Multiple reports were presented to the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees at its meeting August 23rd.

NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver reported headcount is up three percent, and credit hours are up six percent. He noted adds and drops will affect census counts. He believes NCMC is in good shape compared to other colleges.

Klaver reported 24 percent of the college’s workforce is new since July 2021. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris noted 32 new hires started during the academic year, compared to seven in the previous school year. There are 133 full-time employees and 16 new positions. Seventy-one percent of the college’s workforce is female, and 29% have at least 10 years of experience.

Klaver reported he is continuing visits with lead donors for the major gifts campaign. He averages two visits per week. He said it is important to continue to work with the NCMC Foundation.

Klaver noted NCMC will be represented at 14 college fairs in the region. The college is now targeting schools in Buchanan County. He said there had been a lot of movement involving information technology. Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett noted upgrades will allow remote and in-classroom learners to see each other. They will also incorporate remote learners and help make them successful.

Triplett provided an update on the IT Services Department. She said vendor engineers were on site earlier this month to start equipment installation for several in-scope rooms. She noted that, due to supply chain challenges, rooms will not be fully functional until the Creston equipment arrives. Additional installation visits are scheduled in December and March.

Triplett reported IT Services continues to finalize the expansion into the former US Bank Building in Trenton. The bookstore is now in that building. It was previously announced that building would be used as a temporary location for some departments currently housed in a strip of buildings on Main Street that NCMC is looking at demolishing in preparation for the construction of a proposed student center.

Triplett said IT Services is also working to expand multifactor authentication to NCMC’s full user population. She explained multifactor authentication is a cyber security improvement that requires the use of a one-time passcode in addition to a username and password.

Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported the existing and new parts of the Savannah campus almost meet. Plans are on track to start moving in in October. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre noted the second floor of the building had been poured.

Londre considers NCMC’s teacher energizer event last week successful. Three of NCMC’s faculty presented with faculty from Central Methodist University for area kindergarten through 12th grade participants. He did not have a specific attendance count, but he said the event was well attended.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley was unable to attend last August 23rd’s meeting. Klaver spoke on her behalf.

He reported NCMC had more dual credit scholarships awarded than any other community college in the state.

Alley’s report said move-in day August 19th was successful. The majority of students have moved in. Countries represented include the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Scotland, Panama, England, Curacao, Argentina, Canada, and South Africa.

There is not currently a Selby Hall director, but there are plans to move a residence advisor into that position temporarily.

The 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid campaign is complete. One hundred fourteen students were emailed who were enrolled for the fall semester but had not submitted a FAFSA to NCMC. More than 420 students were texted who had submitted a FAFSA to NCMC but had not applied.

Final summer disbursements included $187,119 for A+ and $312,548 for Pell.

Green Hills Head Start Director Janet Gott reported enrollment numbers look good. Thirty-eight students were accepted for Early Head Start, and there was one spot to fill. There were also 174 prekindergarten students accepted, and there were 14 spots to fill. That makes the total enrollment 212.

Gott noted the new Unionville Center is licensed, and it opened on time August 16th.

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple personnel items and the annual tax levy August 23rd.

Resignations were approved from Talent Search Advisor Allyson Graham and Bookstore Retail Associate Lanie Gardner. Graham’s last day was August 12th, and Gardner’s is September 2nd.

Maintenance Worker Bari VanDyke’s retirement was approved. His last day will be September 30th.

The board approved hiring Monty Bonnett of Trenton as a maintenance worker, Janelle Golden of Trenton as a counselor and for emergency preparedness, Dana Lockwood of Trenton as an academic affairs assistant, and Courtney Crawford of Saint Joseph as a Talent Search advisor. Bonnett will start August 30th, Golden October 3rd, Lockwood September 5th, and Crawford September 19th.

Adjunct instructors were hired for this fall. They were Sara VanDyke of Trenton for Sport Management courses, Sheila Barnard-Piepergerdes of Saint Joseph for Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health courses, and James Schoonover of Mound City for Anatomy and Physiology courses.

The board approved changing the job description of Maintenance Worker Randy Cox to senior maintenance worker, effective October 1st. He will take on extra responsibilities and duties that Bari VanDyke had.

Green Hills Head Start personnel matters were also approved.

They included the resignation of Health Specialist Audra Lee and Brookfield A Teacher Aide Jessica Hoyt. Lee’s last day will be September 6th, and Hoyt’s last day was August 8th.

Employments included Claire Sensenich as a Brookfield A Head Start Center teacher aide; Ashley Sensenich, Amber Hershberger, and Kaci Persell as Chillicothe B teacher aides; Lyndsey Craig and Maggie Peters as Bethany teacher aides; and Cierra May as a Trenton teacher aide. Claire Sensenich’s first day was August 15th; Ashley Sensenich’s, Hershberger’s, and May’s was August 4th; Persell’s was August 11th; Craig’s was August 5th; and Peter’s was August 8th.

Head Start transfers approved included Ranee Little from substitute to teacher aide at Trenton and Lacey Caudill from cook to teacher aide at Chillicothe A. The transfers went into effect July 25th.

The board set the tax levy for 2022 at $.399 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is the same as 2021. At a collection rate of 100%, the levy is anticipated to generate about $382,000 in local tax revenue.

The purchase was approved of a 2022 John Deere 3033R tractor with a loader, a mower, a box blade, and forks from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners of Chillicothe. The total cost is $43,344.88. Another purchase was approved of a 2023 John Deere Gator XUV835R from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners of Chillicothe at a total cost of $32,666.73. The purchases are being made on the State of Missouri ValuePoint purchasing contract, and no sealed bids were required. Funds for the purchases are coming from state deferred maintenance monies.

The board approved purchasing equipment for the Savannah Radiology Technology program for a combined total of $458,406.17 directly from the manufacturer through the sole regional original equipment manufacturer representative, Carestream Health, Incorporated. The purchase includes items to outfit two radiology rooms at the new campus with digital imaging systems. The equipment purchase price is $441,906.17. There is a cost for a service contract of $16,500. State Enhancement grant funding will offset about 75% of the cost.

The purchase was approved of equipment for the Savannah Surgical Technology program. The first quote included a reprocessing sink, a washer disinfector, an ultrasonic cleaner, a steam sterilizer, and a pack table. The combined price of those items was $155,168.52. The second quote included surgical lighting systems and a scrub sink at a combined price of $61,609.62. The purchases will be directly through the manufacturer through the sole original equipment manufacturer representative, Steris Corporation. State Enhancement grant funding will offset about 75% of the cost.

The board approved purchasing furnishings for Phase 1 of the Savannah Campus from KI through a Sourcewell contract. The price is $167,845.15, and it includes furnishings for a conference room, a break room, three classrooms, and 14 offices.

A service contract was renewed with MOREnet. The cost for continued service from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2023 is $48,648.96, and it will be funded by the Computer Operations Budget. Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett said the cost is several thousand dollars less than in the past. MOREnet provides internet services to the NCMC main and Barton campuses as well as the North Belt Center.

The board declared items as surplus. The items included desks, chairs, tables, and other things.

The academic calendar was adjusted, so the last day of the Fall Second Session will be December 8th. Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre reported the last day for the Second Session was originally December 9th. A change in federal financial aid rules requires that ending dates for Main and Session 2 classes be the same.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss legal action.