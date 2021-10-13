North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approve personnel matters at special meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees on October 12, 2021, approved personnel matters related to the acquisition of a Trio Talent Search grant.

A new full-time administrative professional position and job description were approved for Talent Search Director. Two new full-time administrative professional positions and the job description were also approved for Talent Search Advisor.

NCMC Chief of Staff Kristi Harris says the college “is excited to be the recipient of another Trio grant, Talent Search,” as the grant “will help students obtain information and help in their postsecondary education pursuit.”

She adds that NCMC is working on getting the grant going, filling personnel, and communicating to the college’s constituents.

