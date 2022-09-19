North Central Missouri College announces Student Senate leadership for 2022-2023

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

North Central Missouri College Student Senate Executive Leadership for the 2022-2023 school year has been announced.

Elected Student Senate officers are as follows:

President Carli Beck from Gallatin, MO (AAT in Elementary Education)

Vice President Zoe Williamson from Gilman City, MO (Associate in Arts-Business)

Secretary Edward Neill from Princeton, MO (Associate in Arts-Criminal Justice and Associate in Science-math and science)

Treasurer Sawyer McCallon from King City, MO(AAT in Secondary Education)

Public Relations Lauren Krohn from Princeton, MO (Associate in Arts-Pre-Physical Therapy)

The Student Senate is the governing council for the NCMC student body and oversees student organizations and clubs. They represent the student population and provide input on regulation, change, and future planning.

To learn more about Student Senate or opportunities for involvement at North Central Missouri College, visit the NCMC website or contact NCMC at 660-359-3948.