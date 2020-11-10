North Central Missouri College announces Student Senate Leadership for 2020-2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Student Senate Leadership for the 2020-2021 school year are as follows: President-Jacquelyn Perez from Milan, MO; Vice President-Cheyanne Blanchard from Newtown, MO; Secretary-Jillian Steins from Mound City, MO; Treasurer-Lindi Moulin from Gilman City, MO; Public Relations Officer-Chloe Tipton from Unionville, MO; Executive Officers-Makayla Eads from Lathrop, MO and Eddie Neil from Princeton, MO; and Executive Representative-Brieanna Wright from Princeton, MO.

“It is great to have a team that strives for the improvement of our institution,” said Jacquelyn Perez, Student Senate President. “Every individual member contributes great character to this year’s elected team. Even despite our current circumstances, they have proved to be efficient, having the best interests of our pirate community at heart. We are excited to continue to serve with pride and hopefully encourage our fellow pirates to become involved during their time at NCMC.”

Student Senate is the governing council for the NCMC student body and oversees student organizations and clubs. They represent the student population and provide input on regulation, change, and future planning.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares