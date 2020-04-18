North Central Missouri College announces purchase of property on Tinsman Avenue

North Central Missouri College finalized a purchase at Trenton Abstract on Friday for properties on Tinsman Avenue adjacent to the college campus. NCMC Board of Trustees Clerk Vicki Weaver reports the price for Troy Hanes’s properties was $62,000.

The board, in an executive session in August, authorized President Doctor Lenny Klaver to negotiate a purchase price with Hanes for up to $62,000 for the properties. Missouri Sunshine Law allowed Weaver to hold the information until the purchase was final.

