North Central Missouri College announces Homecoming royalty candidates

North Central Missouri College Homecoming candidates have been announced for the January 22nd Homecoming and Alumni Appreciation day. Nominees had to be current NCMC sophomores in good standing nominated by their club/organization and selected by club advisors.

The nominations were then narrowed down to 8 finalists (4 women, 4 men) selected by a committee of alumni, faculty, and staff. Students will vote on the candidates from November 22-26th and the winners will be announced during half-time of the Pirates game on January 22nd where the Lady Pirates and Pirates will have a doubleheader against Metropolitan Community College.

Queen Candidates are:

Katie Adkison – Hamilton MO, representing the Business Club

Brooke Leeper – Princeton, MO representing Student-Missouri State Teachers Association

Chasidy Finney – Princeton MO representing NCMC Dance Wave

Annaliese Riley – Chillicothe MO representing Phi Theta Kappa

King Candidates are:

Andrew George – Canton, MO representing the Baptist Student Union

Cash Miller – Warsaw, MO representing Phi Theta Kappa.

Gregoor Moesker – Willemstad, Curacao representing the International Club

Tyler Kidd – Trenton, MO representing the Criminal Justice Club

Homecoming is hosted by the NCMC Student Senate and the NCMC Alumni Association. Additional activities planned for January 22nd include a pre-game tail-gate (sponsored by BTC Bank – Trenton), performance by NCMC Dance Wave, meet and greet with Pirate athletes, recognition of NCMC Family of the Year and alumni classes. Patch the Pirate will also in attendance handing out Pirate Crew rally towels, sponsored by PDQ Cleaning.

