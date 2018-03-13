North Central Missouri College announces Brad Cross Family Baseball Scholarship

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is honored to announce The Brad Cross Family NCMC Baseball Scholarship. This recently endowed scholarship will be available to an NCMC Pirate Baseball player in the fall of 2018.

The decision to start a named scholarship at NCMC was an easy one for Brad and his family. “I’ve had some great coaches in my life that gave their time and passion for passing the lessons needed to succeed both in life and baseball on to me.” Brad went on to say, “North Central Missouri College is special to my family and me. Both of our boys, Alex and Zach, played at NCMC before going on to play at four-year universities. We want to support the program, so other young men have the opportunity to achieve their dream of playing baseball at the next level, gaining a quality education, and realizing the lessons learned on the ball field will stay with them throughout life, as successful men, fathers and, leaders.”

Brad and his wife Teresa have a long history with NCMC and Trenton. Both were graduates of the Trenton R9 School District and their sons Alexander and Zachary were the 5th generation of the Cross/Hawkins/Whitley family members to attend NCMC/TJC. Teresa was Director of Development and Director of the NCMC Foundation for five years, and Brad was also a volunteer Assistant Coach for the NCMC Pirates for three years.

“Having worked at NCMC, I know the importance of scholarships to students. I always enjoyed seeing deserving students receive scholarships which helped them achieve their dreams of higher education. I am blessed to be part of a fifth generation family legacy of attending NCMC/TJC,” commented Teresa Cross. “Higher education is important to our family and, we wanted to have a legacy of helping others achieve their dreams.”

The Brad Cross Family NCMC Baseball Scholarship will be available to a student-athlete during both their fall and spring semester. “With the Pirates’ season kicking off this is a great time to formally announce this new scholarship that Brad and his family have started,” commented Alicia Endicott, NCMC Director of Development. “Brad and his family have a deep love for NCMC and baseball. By establishing an endowed scholarship fund through the NCMC Foundation, they are ensuring the support of future student-athletes for generations to come.”

The NCMC Scholarship deadline for fall 2018 is April 15th and, the application can be located on the college’s website; www.ncmissouri.edu. The NCMC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization formed in 1986 to advance, encourage, assist and support the growth and development of NCMC, the students, faculty and, staff. Please contact Alicia Endicott at 660-359-3948 x1403 or by e-mail at [email protected] to discuss how to be a part of the NCMC Foundation or be involved in alumni activities.

