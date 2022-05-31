North Central Missouri College announces Bill Ausmus faculty/staff mini-grant recipients

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces spring 2022 recipients of the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. Projects approved for funding include Tutoring Center Coordinator Jayne Meservey’s “Food for Thought” application and Director of Marketing & Admissions Megan Pester’s “FIRE IN THE HOLE, Pirate Air Cannon” application.

Applicants are asked to describe why the project is needed. “Donations to the Campus Cupboard have dwindled and no longer include grab-and-go items for our students,” wrote Mrs. Meservey. She added, “I appreciate the opportunity to apply for funds to improve our students’ college experience and help our many commuting students feel a part of the NCMC Community.”

When describing how the success of the funded application would be evaluated, Marketing Director Megan Pester wrote, “A tracking report will be compiled throughout the academic year outlining when the air cannon was used, what it was used for, and the department that used it. Additionally, any comments or reactions to the air cannon from the student/public attending events will be documented and reported.”

“To date, the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant has awarded over $4000 to NCMC departments. The awarded applications may not have otherwise been funded without this grant opportunity through the NCMC Foundation for faculty and staff,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott.

The Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant is in honor and memory of Dean Emeritus Bill Ausmus. Bill joined Trenton Junior College in the fall of 1967. During his 20-year tenure, he wore many hats, including Head Basketball Coach (1967-1972), Athletic Director, Director of Student Personnel, Dean of College, and after the legal separation in 1986 from the Trenton R-IX School District, Assistant to President. When Bill retired in 1987, a fund was created to promote faculty/staff development at the college, and those funds have grown to allow a regular disbursement by the NCMC Foundation.

Grants are awarded during the fall and spring semesters to benefit programs and departments with equipment, programming, or staff development opportunities. Those interested in contributing to the Ausmus fund or have questions regarding the NCMC Foundation can contact the NCMC Director of Development, Alicia Endicott, at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].