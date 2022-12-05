North Central Missouri College announces Bill Ausmus faculty/staff mini-grant recipient

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the fall 2022 recipient of the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant. The application approved for funding was titled, “Can you hear me now?,” submitted by the Director of Library Services, Dr. Beth Caldarello.

Applicants are asked to describe why the project is needed. “This project involves our Testing Center. We took over testing for NCMC and some of our community members four years ago. The Testing Center has grown and evolved. NCMC students are our first priority testers. If a student misses a class and the instructor requires the test to be proctored, they come to us. We need more tools to ensure we can accommodate all of our testers to the best of our ability,” wrote Dr. Caldarello.

When describing how the success of the funded application would be evaluated, she wrote, “We will evaluate this by testers’ response to our Testing Center and their satisfaction with their testing results.”

“To date, the Bill Ausmus Faculty/Staff Mini-Grant has awarded over $4200 to NCMC departments. The awarded applications may not have otherwise been funded without this grant opportunity through the NCMC Foundation for faculty and staff,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “We are honored that this fund was established in honor and memory of Dean Ausmus, who was a great friend to NCMC.”

Bill joined Trenton Junior College in the fall of 1967 and retired from North Central Missouri College in 1987, at which time a fund was created to promote faculty/staff development at the college, and those funds have grown to allow a regular disbursement by the NCMC Foundation. Those interested in contributing to the Ausmus fund or have questions regarding the NCMC Foundation can contact Executive Director Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].

