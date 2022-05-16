North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University sign Pirates2Griffons Pathway dual admissions agreement

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Students taking classes at North Central Missouri College can now experience campus life at Missouri Western State University while completing their associate’s degree at NCMC. North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University have signed a dual admissions agreement called the Pirates2Griffons Pathway.

The Pirates2Griffons Pathway allows NCMC students to live in Missouri Western residence halls, access MWSU student services like tutoring, health care, and recreational facilities, join student organizations and attend Griffon home sporting events. Other benefits include priority enrollment at the same time as MWSU students and an individual Pirates2Griffons advisor at NCMC and MWSU. After obtaining their NCMC associate’s degree, students can then seamlessly transfer their two-year associates from NCMC into a Missouri Western bachelor’s degree program.

“This pathway is a great benefit for our students at NCMC wanting to transfer to Missouri Western,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “We have a strong partnership with Missouri Western. This is just one more example of how NCMC and MWSU are linking together to help provide affordable, achievable, and readily available education to the region.”

To be eligible to participate in the Pirates2Griffons Pathway, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours at NCMC, enroll in at least one course at MWSU each semester, remain continuously enrolled full-time at NCMC, maintain a 2.0 GPA, and meet transfer requirements for Missouri Western.

For more information, visit the NCMC website, the Missouri Western State University website, or contact the NCMC Admissions Department at 660-359-3948.