North Central Missouri College and Graceland University relaunch education partnership

North Central Missouri College and Graceland University have relaunched their teacher education partnership allowing individuals to obtain their two-year Associate in Arts in Teaching through NCMC and then enroll in a bachelor’s degree through Graceland University and continue to take Graceland courses at the North Central Missouri College campus.

“I’m excited to have Graceland University back in our rural area,” said Cassie Cordray, NCMC Education Instructor. “As we continue to recruit new teachers to the profession, students now have an option to obtain a bachelor’s degree in our local community. Administrators struggle to find quality teachers to fill vacancies due to the teacher shortage, and this partnership with Graceland University will help several school districts in our service region.”

Dr. Allison Dudley, Professor of Education at Graceland University, said, “We are thrilled to be back and look forward to developing great teachers.” Dr. Nancy Halferty, Professor Emeritus at Graceland, went on to say, “There is such a need for teachers, specifically in this area, and we hope this partnership lasts for a long time.”

North Central Missouri College is growing programs and partnerships, like the Graceland relaunch, to help meet the teacher shortage, especially in rural areas. This partnership allows students to seamlessly continue to a four-year education degree after completion at NCMC.

Mitch Holder, Dean of Instruction, said, “The teaching labor shortage has reached a crisis point in many states across the country, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic and particularly in rural areas. By partnering with Graceland University, we are able to provide aspiring teachers access to a 4-year education degree necessary for earning Missouri teacher certification. Many of our education students aspire to become teachers in school districts across northern Missouri. This partnership will provide qualified teaching candidates for area school districts.”

After completing their two-year teaching degree at NCMC, students can enroll at Graceland University and take Graceland courses offered at the NCMC Main campus on Monday and Thursday evenings to complete their bachelor’s degree. The classes are offered in a cohort model and allow flexibility for working adults.

“We’re very pleased to re-establish our partnership with Graceland University, said NCMC President Dr. Lenny Klaver. “We believe it will benefit aspiring teachers in our region.”

To learn more about the teacher education partnership with North Central Missouri College and Graceland University, contact NCMC Education Instructor Cassie Cordray at 660-359-3948, or visit the Graceland University website or the NCMC website.