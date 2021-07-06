Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College is assisting students through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds created under the American Rescue Plan to help students with exceptional needs. NCMC will be awarding grants for students to use toward educational costs and other emergency costs that arise due to COVID-19, such as tuition, food, housing, health care (including mental health care), or child care.

“Over the last year, emergency relief funds have been a tremendous help to students as they mitigate the effects of COVID-19,” said Sarah Williamson, Associate Director of Financial Aid. “NCMC is pleased to be able to offer another round of grants to our students as they combat the lingering and ongoing struggles associated with the pandemic. It is our hope that by offering this aid, that we can assist in removing potential barriers to student success.”

Students must be enrolled in at least one credit hour for the 2021-2022 academic year. Payments will be based on the expected family contribution (EFC) as determined by a completed FAFSA.

Individuals can find more information by calling Student Accounts at 660-357-6411 or on the “Emergency Relief Funding” section of the NCMC website

