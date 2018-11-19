North Central Missouri College agriculture students participate in state conference

Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 15th through the 17th in Neosho at Crowder College.

One hundred twenty students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference. The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the Bear Hallow Ranch and Preserve in Jane, Missouri for an agriculture industry tour. Conference delegates also voted on an organizational name change from post-secondary to professional agriculture students to align with the national organization.

Payton Gibson
Paydn Gibson

Students attending the conference were Katie Blanchard, Lucerne, MO, Jacob Butler, Cameron, MO, Breanna Chambers, Spickard, MO, Padyn Gibson, Trenton, MO, Alyssa Kosse, Trenton, MO, Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville, MO, Joel Sporleder, Unionville, MO, and Rylee Stokes, Brighton, MO.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Loveland, Colorado next March.

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

Contest results:

Padyn Gibson from Trenton, MO was elected as the 2018-2019 Missouri PAS Parliamentarian.

    Area Placing  
Career Planning      
 
Joel Sporleder Retail Agribusiness Systems 1st National Qualifier
Alyssa Kosse Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier
Rylee Stokes Retail Agribusiness Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Jacob Butler Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 3rd National Qualifier
Katie Blanchard Ruminant Animal Systems  
Paydn Gibson Agricultural Education Systems  
 
Career Progress      
 
Breanna Chambers Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier
Jamee Scearce Agribusiness Management & Marketing Systems 2nd National Qualifier
 
Employment Interview      
 
Rylee Stokes Agribusiness Sales 1st National Qualifier
Jamee Scearce Agiculture Education 2nd National Qualifier
Joel Sporleder Agribusiness Sales 3rd  
Padyn Gibson Agiculture Education 4th  
Katie Blanchard Livestock Production  
Jacob Butler Livestock Production  
Alyssa Kosse Feed/Animal Health  
Breanna Chambers Feed/Animal Health  
   
2018 – 2019 State Officers      
 
Padyn Gibson Parliamentarian  
Joel Sporleder  
 
Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals    
 
Rylee Stokes Dairy 1st  
Alyssa Kosse Vet Science 3rd  
Breanna Chambers Vet Science 4th  
 
College Bowl      
Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler  
Breanna Chambers, Alyssa Kosse  
         
Committees        
Finance Padyn Gibson  
Joel Sporleder  
Activities Rylee Stokes  
Alyssa Kosse  
Delegates Jacob Butler  
Katie Blanchard  
Advisors Jack Green  
Rustin Jumps  
         
