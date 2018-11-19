North Central Missouri College agriculture students participate in state conference

Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 15th through the 17th in Neosho at Crowder College.

One hundred twenty students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference. The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the Bear Hallow Ranch and Preserve in Jane, Missouri for an agriculture industry tour. Conference delegates also voted on an organizational name change from post-secondary to professional agriculture students to align with the national organization.

Students attending the conference were Katie Blanchard, Lucerne, MO, Jacob Butler, Cameron, MO, Breanna Chambers, Spickard, MO, Padyn Gibson, Trenton, MO, Alyssa Kosse, Trenton, MO, Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville, MO, Joel Sporleder, Unionville, MO, and Rylee Stokes, Brighton, MO.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Loveland, Colorado next March.

The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.

Contest results:

Padyn Gibson from Trenton, MO was elected as the 2018-2019 Missouri PAS Parliamentarian.

Area Placing Career Planning Joel Sporleder Retail Agribusiness Systems 1st National Qualifier Alyssa Kosse Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 1st National Qualifier Rylee Stokes Retail Agribusiness Systems 2nd National Qualifier Jacob Butler Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 3rd National Qualifier Katie Blanchard Ruminant Animal Systems Paydn Gibson Agricultural Education Systems Career Progress Breanna Chambers Non-Ruminant Animal Systems 2nd National Qualifier Jamee Scearce Agribusiness Management & Marketing Systems 2nd National Qualifier Employment Interview Rylee Stokes Agribusiness Sales 1st National Qualifier Jamee Scearce Agiculture Education 2nd National Qualifier Joel Sporleder Agribusiness Sales 3rd Padyn Gibson Agiculture Education 4th Katie Blanchard Livestock Production Jacob Butler Livestock Production Alyssa Kosse Feed/Animal Health Breanna Chambers Feed/Animal Health 2018 – 2019 State Officers Padyn Gibson Parliamentarian Joel Sporleder Specialist Contests Top 5 Individuals Rylee Stokes Dairy 1st Alyssa Kosse Vet Science 3rd Breanna Chambers Vet Science 4th College Bowl Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler Breanna Chambers, Alyssa Kosse Committees Finance Padyn Gibson Joel Sporleder Activities Rylee Stokes Alyssa Kosse Delegates Jacob Butler Katie Blanchard Advisors Jack Green Rustin Jumps