North Central Missouri College agriculture students participate in state conference

Eight agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Postsecondary Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference November 15th through the 17th in Neosho at Crowder College.
One hundred twenty students, advisors, and guests from seven Missouri community colleges and universities participated in the conference. The NCMC group had the opportunity to travel to the Bear Hallow Ranch and Preserve in Jane, Missouri for an agriculture industry tour. Conference delegates also voted on an organizational name change from post-secondary to professional agriculture students to align with the national organization.
Students attending the conference were Katie Blanchard, Lucerne, MO, Jacob Butler, Cameron, MO, Breanna Chambers, Spickard, MO, Padyn Gibson, Trenton, MO, Alyssa Kosse, Trenton, MO, Jamee Scearce, Stewartsville, MO, Joel Sporleder, Unionville, MO, and Rylee Stokes, Brighton, MO.
NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in Loveland, Colorado next March.
The North Central Missouri College Agriculture Department offers Associate in Applied Science and Associate in Arts transfer degree programs, which emphasize Agriculture Natural Resources, Ag Business, Crop Production, Livestock, and Equine Management.
Contest results:
Padyn Gibson from Trenton, MO was elected as the 2018-2019 Missouri PAS Parliamentarian.
|Area
|Placing
|Career Planning
|Joel
|Sporleder
|Retail Agribusiness Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Alyssa
|Kosse
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Rylee
|Stokes
|Retail Agribusiness Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Jacob
|Butler
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|3rd
|National Qualifier
|Katie
|Blanchard
|Ruminant Animal Systems
|Paydn
|Gibson
|Agricultural Education Systems
|Career Progress
|Breanna
|Chambers
|Non-Ruminant Animal Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Jamee
|Scearce
|Agribusiness Management & Marketing Systems
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Employment Interview
|Rylee
|Stokes
|Agribusiness Sales
|1st
|National Qualifier
|Jamee
|Scearce
|Agiculture Education
|2nd
|National Qualifier
|Joel
|Sporleder
|Agribusiness Sales
|3rd
|Padyn
|Gibson
|Agiculture Education
|4th
|Katie
|Blanchard
|Livestock Production
|Jacob
|Butler
|Livestock Production
|Alyssa
|Kosse
|Feed/Animal Health
|Breanna
|Chambers
|Feed/Animal Health
|2018 – 2019 State Officers
|Padyn
|Gibson
|Parliamentarian
|Joel
|Sporleder
|Specialist Contests
|Top 5 Individuals
|Rylee
|Stokes
|Dairy
|1st
|Alyssa
|Kosse
|Vet Science
|3rd
|Breanna
|Chambers
|Vet Science
|4th
|College Bowl
|Padyn Gibson, Rylee Stokes, Jacob Butler
|Breanna Chambers, Alyssa Kosse
|Committees
|Finance
|Padyn
|Gibson
|Joel
|Sporleder
|Activities
|Rylee
|Stokes
|Alyssa
|Kosse
|Delegates
|Jacob
|Butler
|Katie
|Blanchard
|Advisors
|Jack
|Green
|Rustin
|Jumps