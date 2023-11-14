North Central Missouri College agriculture students participate in state conference

Eighteen agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Professional Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Mo.
Students competed in career development contests, participated in an agriculture industry career fair, and farm safety demonstrations, and toured Trans Ova Genetics, Chillicothe, MO, along with MFA Rail Facility, Hamilton, MO. Participants also had the opportunity to be entertained by keynote speaker Missouri State Senator Rusty Black.
Students attending the conference were Colton DeVore, Tyler Dove, Emma Dovin, Josh Eckert, Ben Messner, Corbin Sampson, Kamron Rice, Kaydence Clevenger, JD Rich, Cooper Berry, Karli O’Donnell, Sam Miller, Addison Shanks, Kaden Garrison, Kyle Linhart, Jacob Boone, Kody Cokerham, and Ryan Hall, along with NCMC Agriculture Instructors/PAS Advisors Jack Green and Rustin Jumps. Kaydence Clevenger was elected as the 2023-2024 Missouri PAS Vice President.
NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring.
Contest results are as follows:
Career Planning
- Agriculture Education Systems – Kameron Rice – State Winner
- Agribusiness Systems – Kaydence Clevenger – 2nd in State
- Agribusiness Systems – JD Rich – State Participant
- Agribusiness Systems – Cooper Berry – State Participant
- Agribusiness Systems – Karli O’Donnell – 5th in State
- Agribusiness Systems – Sam Miller – State Participant
- Agribusiness Systems – Addison Shanks – State Participant
- Animal Systems – Kaden Garrison – 3rd in State
- Animal Systems – Kyle Linhart – 4th in State
- Animal Systems – Jacob Boone – State Participant
- Plant Systems – Kody Cokerham – 3rd in State
- Plant Systems – Ryan Hall – 2nd in State
Career Progress
- Agribusiness Systems – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State
- Animal Systems – Colton DeVore – State Winner
- Natural Resources – Tyler Dove – State Winner
- Plant Systems – Josh Eckert – 5th in State
- Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Corbin Sampson – State Winner
- Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Ben Messner – 2nd in State
Employment Interview
- Agribusiness Administration – Cooper Berry – 2nd in State
- Agribusiness Sales – JD Rich – State Winner
- Agribusiness Sales – Karli O’Donnell – State Participant
- Agribusiness Sales – Addison Shanks – State Participant
- Crop Production – Ryan Hall – State Winner
- Crop Production – Kody Cokerham – 2nd in State
- Livestock Production – Kyle Linhart – State Winner
- Livestock Production – Kaden Garrison – 3rd in State
- Livestock Production – Colton DeVore – State Participant
- Livestock Production – Jacob Boone – State Participant
- Forestry & Natural Resources – Tyler Dove – State Winner
- Fertilizer & Ag Chemicals – Sam Miller – State Participant
- Feeds & Animal Health – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State
- Agriculture Education – Kamron Rice – State Winner
- Agriculture Education – Kaydence Clevenger – 3rd in State
Career Specialist
- Dairy Specialist – Kaydence Clevenger – 1st
- Livestock Specialist – Jacob Boone – 2nd
- Vet Tech Specialist – Kyle Linhart 1st and Kaden Garrison 2nd
- Landscape Specialist – Cooper Berry – 4th
- Turf Grass Specialist – Josh Eckert – 5th