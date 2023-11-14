North Central Missouri College agriculture students participate in state conference

Eighteen agriculture students from North Central Missouri College participated in the Missouri Professional Agriculture Student Organization (PAS) State Conference hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Mo.

Students competed in career development contests, participated in an agriculture industry career fair, and farm safety demonstrations, and toured Trans Ova Genetics, Chillicothe, MO, along with MFA Rail Facility, Hamilton, MO. Participants also had the opportunity to be entertained by keynote speaker Missouri State Senator Rusty Black.

Students attending the conference were Colton DeVore, Tyler Dove, Emma Dovin, Josh Eckert, Ben Messner, Corbin Sampson, Kamron Rice, Kaydence Clevenger, JD Rich, Cooper Berry, Karli O’Donnell, Sam Miller, Addison Shanks, Kaden Garrison, Kyle Linhart, Jacob Boone, Kody Cokerham, and Ryan Hall, along with NCMC Agriculture Instructors/PAS Advisors Jack Green and Rustin Jumps. Kaydence Clevenger was elected as the 2023-2024 Missouri PAS Vice President.

NCMC students who qualified for national competition have the opportunity to compete at the National PAS Conference in the spring.

Contest results are as follows:

Career Planning

Agriculture Education Systems – Kameron Rice – State Winner

Agribusiness Systems – Kaydence Clevenger – 2nd in State

Agribusiness Systems – JD Rich – State Participant

Agribusiness Systems – Cooper Berry – State Participant

Agribusiness Systems – Karli O’Donnell – 5th in State

Agribusiness Systems – Sam Miller – State Participant

Agribusiness Systems – Addison Shanks – State Participant

Animal Systems – Kaden Garrison – 3rd in State

Animal Systems – Kyle Linhart – 4th in State

Animal Systems – Jacob Boone – State Participant

Plant Systems – Kody Cokerham – 3rd in State

Plant Systems – Ryan Hall – 2nd in State

Career Progress

Agribusiness Systems – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State

Animal Systems – Colton DeVore – State Winner

Natural Resources – Tyler Dove – State Winner

Plant Systems – Josh Eckert – 5th in State

Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Corbin Sampson – State Winner

Power, Structural & Technical Systems – Ben Messner – 2nd in State

Employment Interview

Agribusiness Administration – Cooper Berry – 2nd in State

Agribusiness Sales – JD Rich – State Winner

Agribusiness Sales – Karli O’Donnell – State Participant

Agribusiness Sales – Addison Shanks – State Participant

Crop Production – Ryan Hall – State Winner

Crop Production – Kody Cokerham – 2nd in State

Livestock Production – Kyle Linhart – State Winner

Livestock Production – Kaden Garrison – 3rd in State

Livestock Production – Colton DeVore – State Participant

Livestock Production – Jacob Boone – State Participant

Forestry & Natural Resources – Tyler Dove – State Winner

Fertilizer & Ag Chemicals – Sam Miller – State Participant

Feeds & Animal Health – Emma Dovin – 2nd in State

Agriculture Education – Kamron Rice – State Winner

Agriculture Education – Kaydence Clevenger – 3rd in State

Career Specialist

Dairy Specialist – Kaydence Clevenger – 1st

Livestock Specialist – Jacob Boone – 2 nd

Vet Tech Specialist – Kyle Linhart 1 st and Kaden Garrison 2 nd

Landscape Specialist – Cooper Berry – 4 th

Turf Grass Specialist – Josh Eckert – 5th