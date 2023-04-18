North Central Missouri College Academic Excellence Winner named

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Joshua Hughes from Lee’s Summit, MO, has been chosen as this year’s NCMC Arts and Sciences Academic Excellence Award winner. Josh, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, will graduate in May from NCMC with his Associate in Science for pre-engineering. After graduation, Josh plans to transfer his associate’s degree to the University of Texas at Arlington or the University of Kansas to study aerospace engineering.

Josh was chosen for this award for his excellence and hard work in not only his math and science courses but all his classes. Along with being an excellent student in the classroom, Josh is also an athlete on the Pirates Baseball team, a tutor at the Tutoring Center, and lives on campus in the residence halls.



Dr. Susan Stull, Chair of the Academic Excellence award committee and Life Science Instructor said, “We have many academically excellent students at NCMC. I am grateful this award is able to highlight a job well done and our student accolades.”

The Academic Excellence Award Winner is chosen annually by a faculty committee that selects one student who excels in academics, service, and involvement. The honoree must maintain a GPA of at least 3.5, be recognized and recommended by an NCMC faculty member, and participate in public service.

Josh will be recognized at the annual honors brunch and have his name engraved on a plaque in Geyer Hall, along with past academic excellence winners

