North Central Missouri College 2023 Commencement set for May 6

North Central Missouri College 2023 Commencement will be held on May 6, 2023, with two ceremonies; the morning ceremony beginning at 9:00 a.m. honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing, and the afternoon ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings.

Both commencement ceremonies will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main Campus in Trenton, Missouri. Commencement will also be live-streamed on Pirates Digital Media.

2023 marks the 96th NCMC commencement ceremony, with 504 degrees and certificates awarded to 447 individual graduates. 136 associate in arts, 25 associate in arts in teaching, 173 associate in applied science, five associate in general studies, 13 associate in science, and 152 certificates. The average age is 25, with the oldest graduate 59 and the youngest 18. Graduates come from Arkansas, California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, and the countries of Argentina, the Dominican Republic, England, Panama, Scotland, the United States, and Venezuela.

Foundation Board Members Chad Boyd, Hy-Vee Store Manager, and Catherine Hamilton, Chief Nursing Officer of Saint Luke’s Health System-Critical Access Region, will give the commencement addresses. Chad Boyd will speak at the 9:00 a.m. ceremony, and Catherine Hamilton will be the 1:00 p.m. afternoon speaker. Faculty Senate President Noel Staddie will lead the processional, and the Trenton VFW Post 919 will present the colors. Faculty Marshalls will be Sarah Bird, Maryellen Harman, Dr. Sterling Recker, Janna Ingram, Korynn Skipper, Cydney Bestgen, Vel Westbrook, and Lisa Kauten. NCMC student Kolbin Paxton will sing the national anthem for the morning ceremony, and NCMC student Cynthia McCallon will sing for the afternoon. Carli Beck, Student Senate President, will provide the welcome and evocation for both ceremonies, with Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs, presenting the class, and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, conferring the degrees. President Klaver, President and President of the Board of Trustees, will present degrees and honors with Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, giving the turning of the tassel. Chris Hoffman, trustee, and alumnus, will provide the alumni welcome.

Along with Commencement, North Central Missouri College will host the NJCAA Region 16 Softball Tournament, consisting of seven college softball teams. Guest and players may begin arriving on May 3rd for games occurring May 4th-6th. We advise our community that traffic and businesses will be active this weekend and encourage you to take extra preparation for the additional guests NCMC will be bringing to Trenton, MO.

A complete list of those graduating from North Central Missouri College is available at this link (pdf format).

