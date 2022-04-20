North Central Missouri College 2022 Commencement ceremonies set for May 7th

North Central Missouri College 2022 Commencement will be held on May 7, 2022, with two ceremonies. The morning ceremony begins at 9:00 a.m. honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing, and the afternoon ceremony begins at 1:00 p.m. honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings. Both commencement ceremonies will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main campus located in Trenton, Missouri. Commencement will also be live-streamed at piratesdigitialmedia.com.

2022 marks the 95th NCMC commencement ceremony with 448 degrees and certificates awarded to 407 individual graduates. 130 associates in arts, 23 associates in arts in teaching, 148 associates in applied science, two associates in general studies, five associates in science, and 140 certificates. The average age is 24.48, with the oldest graduate being 58 and the youngest 17. Graduates come from Delaware, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, New York, and Oklahoma and countries Mexico, the United States, and Venezuela.

Distinguished Alumna Phyllis Jackson will provide the morning ceremony address. Medical Director, Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital and Assistant Professor of Radiology at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, Dr. Amy Patel is the speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Faculty Senate President Tracy Welch will lead the processional, and the Trenton National Guard will present the colors. Faculty Marshalls will be Sarah Bird, Maryellen Harman, Cassie Cordray, Janna Ingram, Vel Westbrook, Korynn Skipper, Ashtyn Wilson, and Sophia Swink. NCMC student Riley Neill will sing the national anthem for the morning ceremony, and NCMC faculty, Jaime Pittman will sing for the afternoon. Makayla Eads, Student Senate President, will provide the welcome and evocation for both ceremonies with Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs, presenting the class, and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, conferring the degrees. President Klaver, President and Vice President of the Board of Trustees will present degrees and honors with Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs, giving the turning of the tassel. Chris Hoffman, trustee and alumnus, will provide the alumni welcome.

A list of those graduating from North Central Missouri College in Excel format is available at this link. The list is also available in PDF format at this link.