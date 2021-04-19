North Central Missouri College 2021 Commencement set for May 8

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

North Central Missouri College 2021 Commencement will be held on May 8, 2021, with two ceremonies; the morning ceremony beginning at 9:00 a.m. honoring all associate degrees and certificates that are non-nursing and the afternoon ceremony beginning at 1:00 p.m. honoring nursing certificates, degrees, and pinnings. Both commencement ceremonies will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on the Main campus located in Trenton, Missouri. This year, social distancing will be in effect, with each graduate receiving two tickets for their guests. Guests must have a ticket to enter commencement ceremonies, and masks are also required. Commencement will be live-streamed on the Pirates Digital Media website.

2021 marks the 94th NCMC commencement ceremony with 475 degrees and certificates awarded to 434 individual graduates. 136 associate in arts, 19 associate in arts in teaching, 157 associate in applied science, eight associate in general studies, four associate in science, and 151 certificates. The average age is 25.02, with the oldest graduate being 55 and the youngest 18. Graduates come from Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin and countries Belize, Curacao, Nigeria, and United States.

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn will provide the morning ceremony address. Chief Medical Officer and President of Mosaic Life Care Medical Center, Dr. Davin Turner, is the speaker for the afternoon ceremony. Faculty Senate President Cory Cooksey will lead the processional, and the Trenton National Guard will present the colors. Faculty Marshalls will be Maryellen Harman, Brittany Page, Jack Green, Cassie Cordray, Lisa Schilling, Korynn Skipper, Vel Westbrook, and Kelly Claycomb. NCMC student Cynthia McCallon will sing the national anthem for the morning ceremony, and NCMC faculty, Jaime Pittman will sing for the afternoon. Jacquelyn Perez, Student Senate President, will provide the welcome and evocation for both ceremonies with Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs, presenting the class and Dr. Lenny Klaver, President, conferring the degrees. President Klaver, President of the Board Diane Lowrey, and Vice President of the Board Dr. NiCole Neal will present degrees and honors with Dr. Kristen Alley, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, giving the turning of the tassel. Chris Hoffman, trustee and alumnus, will provide the alumni welcome.

A complete list of graduating students is available by clicking HERE. (Note: The list will open a PDF file in a new browser window, which you will need to magnify using the PDF controls)

