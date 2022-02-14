North Central Missouri College 2021-2022 Family of the Year

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Student Senate announced and recognized the NCMC Family of the Year at the NCMC Pirates basketball games on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, MO. The 2021-2022 NCMC Family of the Year is the Williamson family from Gilman City, MO.

The family includes father Stephen, mother Sarah, and three daughters Essie, Zoe, and Bailey. The Williamson family was nominated by daughter Zoe for their dedication to each other and involvement with North Central Missouri College. Zoe said, “My family is a very close family who loves and supports each other and would make a great recipient of this award.”

Stephen is a teacher, pastor, NCMC dual credit and adjunct instructor, and Sarah is the NCMC Associate Director of Financial Aid. Essie is a 2021 graduate of the NCMC nursing program and was a member of the Dance Wave, Student Ambassador, and Phi Theta Kappa. Both Bailey and Zoe are current NCMC students, with Bailey pursuing an AAT (associate in arts in teaching) and Zoe, an associate in arts degree. Bailey is a member of SMSTA, and Zoe is a Student Senate Representative, student worker, and a member of the Business Club.

“The Williamson family have devoted themselves to education, and it was an honor and privilege to recognize them,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “Sarah and Stephen have done a wonderful job in raising Essie, Bailey, and Zoe, and we are proud that all three daughters will be alumni of this institution, as well as recipients of this award.”

The Family of the Year award is sponsored by the NCMC Student Senate and NCMC Student Affairs; nominations were solicited from current students. The Williamson family was presented the award by President Dr. Lenny Klaver and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Kristen Alley.

Dr. Kristen Alley went on to say, “The Family of the Year is a special award that recognizes not only our students but the people that have supported and loved them throughout their academic journey. The Williamson Family is an excellent example of providing a foundation where children can grow and learn. They epitomize NCMC’s guiding principles of integrity, intellectual growth, and social and personal responsibility. We appreciate the various roles and ways in which each of them has served our campus and are excited to be able to honor them in this way.”

The Williamson Family will join the prestigious ranks of NCMC Family of the Year. For more information about NCMC’s Family of the Year, or Student Senate, visit the NCMC website or contact Student Affairs at 660-359-3948.

Related