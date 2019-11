The Polar Express will be shown at an event to benefit the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center of Trenton.

There will also be cookie decorating and hot cocoa at the First Christian Church of Trenton on the evening of December 6th at 6 o’clock. Those attending can wear pajamas for the event, which will cost $5.00 per person.

Contact North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center Development Coordinator Amanda White for more information at 660-359-2874.

