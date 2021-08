Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North 65 Center in Trenton will hold a fish fry on August 27, 2021.

Walk-ins and carry-out will be available from 5 o’clock until 7:30 in the evening. The menu will include catfish, hush puppies, coleslaw, potato salad, and dessert.

Reservations can be made by calling the North 65 Center at 660-359-3058.

