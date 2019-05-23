North 65 Center to host bus trip to Oklahoma

The North 65 Center of Trenton will hold a bus trip fundraiser this summer.

The trip to several locations in Oklahoma will be July 10th through 12th and will include the Frank Phillips Home and Museum of Bartlesville, the Pioneer Woman Mercantile and filming site of Pawhuska, a bus/walking tour of Tulsa, and the Federal Building Memorial and Museum of Oklahoma City.

Double occupancy rooms will cost $475.00 with the deadline for reservations May 29th.

Call the North 65 Center to make reservations or for more information at 660-359-3058.