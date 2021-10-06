Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive at the North 65 Center in Trenton.

Appointments are preferred for the blood drive on October 18, 2021, from noon to 6 o’clock. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Schedule an appointment on the Community Blood Center website, and enter the group code TN.

Trenton RSVP, the North 65 Center, and the Trenton Lions Club sponsor the blood drive on October 18th.

More information can be obtained by contacting Account Manager Betty Tinker at 816-351-9308 or Edna Foster with RSVP at 660-359-3836.

Related